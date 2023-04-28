By Jaci Conrad Pearson
LEAD – Friday evening marked the 19th annual Lead Deadwood Arts Center LEGO contest, where a whole lotta’ LEGO creations were on display and event sponsorship and judging passed from long-time event sponsor CAI to Dakota Gold.
“It was a great turnout with 73 entries,” said Lead Deadwood Arts Center Executive Director Karen Everett. “It’s wonderful to see the creativity, imagination and engineering that goes into each of the entries by such young students. The judges have a very difficult job.”
Winning entries are as follows.
PreSchool: First, Lev Sauter, Trimble, Super Pup Chapter Two; Second (tie), Emma Rigge, RV Car and Alex Skjoldal, The Swim; Third (tie), Autumn Bingaman, Log Home Living and Audrey Anderson, Audrey’s Farm.
Kindergarten: First, Quinn Fischer, City Park and Rescue Station; Second, Lydia Rotert, Weather Controller 6; Third (tie), Andi Nord, Flower Garden and Will Ginter, Missouri Battleship.
First Grade: First, August Nebelsick, Battle Skate Park; Second, Graeyson Ontiveros, Flower Garden; Third, Gabe Rigge, Pet House.
Second Grade: First, Knox Clement, Glove & Pistol; Second, Easton Lapcinski, The Police Troop; Third, Logan Oyen, Beach Vacation.
Third Grade: First, Jaxon Sargent, Lava Croc; Second, Cannnon and Monroe Canida, The Ocean Reef War; Third, Pyper Dary, Island.
Fourth Grade: First (tie), Izaak Wyer, Military Base and Kylee Payne, Pikachu; Second, Kylee Payne, Evee.
Fifth Grade: First, Elizabeth Chmura, Faberge’s Lost Egg; Second, Kiendeivak Ontiveros, Big Foot; Third, Noah Mamola, Galactic Voyager.
Sixth Grade: First, Wyatt Nelson, F-14 Planes; Second (tie), Leah Anne Kjerstad, Monster Mayham and Claire Sachau, My Own World; Third, Nate Brewer, Police vs. Robot.
Seventh and Eighth Grade: First, John Hartsoch, A.R. Complex; Second, Colter Lapcinscki, Rubber Band Gun LEGO; Third, Lily Chmura, Oil Change.
High School: First, Bri Bingaman, The Unifying Power of Food; Second, Sam Moore, LEGO Waterfall; Third, Jaymeson Ontiveros, Flowers for Her.
“We would like to thank the Fuller family and CAI Construction for their sponsorship of this event the last 17-years, and another big thank you to Dakota Gold Corp. for becoming the future sponsor,” Everett said.
Natasha Fuller said the LEGO competition has been in the Lead-Deadwood area for 19 years and CAI Construction and the Fuller family sponsored it for 17 of those years.
“We’re pleased to pass the baton to another local company, a local company that is built from the ground, up and a quality employer in the area. We are pleased that they will be investing in our local youth, moving forward. It was something that was always so important to Thad and I,” said Natasha. “It’s been almost two decades of really exciting and innovative creations every single year. Thad and I always took joy being in a roomful of people that use their imaginations and care about innovation and care about building things in smart ways. It was always a real joy and we were so pleased to be a part of it for so long.”
Dakota Gold Administrator Ron Everett said there are no plans to change any aspect of the LEGO contest.
“We really thank Natasha and CAI for passing the torch,” Ron said. “I know it was a long time that they did this and we really appreciate that. We don’t plan to change anything and we want to add a little of our expertise in mining and engineering and it just seems to be a good fit. LEGOS, engineers, all that kind of good stuff. We love helping out the kids and we’re glad that the community invited us to do this.”
