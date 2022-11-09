Who won Tuesday’s vote? Pioneer staff reports Nov 9, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPEARFISH — Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. John Thune, and Rep. Dusty Johnson will retain their seats after strong victories.Amendment D, expanding Medicaid in South Dakota, won by a 12-point margin.Initiated Measure 27, which would have allowed recreational marijuana in the state failed by a 6-point margin.Neal Pinnow won by a huge margin for the representative seat for District 28BKirk Chaffee and Gary Cammack won representative seats for District 29.And John Fitzgerald won the open Fourth Circuit court seat.For the full stories, see Thursday’s Black Hills Pioneer.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags 2022 Elections Seat Dusty Johnson Politics Sport Kristi Noem Kirk Chaffee Gary Cammack Neal Pinnow John Thune × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesPowerball second prize won in Sioux FallsMillie Bobby Brown has an 'adult relationship' with Henry CavillCity grounds rocket ship at Evans ParkKanye West ‘threatened with institutionalisation by celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak’LaRue MeyerBlack Hawk man pleads not guilty to hit and runSpearfish PeeWee Rams Super Bowl-boundIoan Gruffudd’s MS sufferer girlfriend Bianca Wallace reveals ‘droopy left eye and cheek’Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid stayed 'late into the night' at a Halloween partyDrought conditions expected to continue this winter with dry snow weather outlook Images CommentedLawrence Co. P&Z talks ordinance changes (1)Dr. Joan K. Irwin (1)Robert and Roberta Noel (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
