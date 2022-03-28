Whitewood woman sentenced in assault case

DEADWOOD — A Whitewood woman found guilty of assault was sentenced March 15 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Angela Pearl Cousino, 45, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury May 5, 2021 and charged with aggravated assault against a male victim, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
On Feb. 8, Cousino pleaded no contest to the charge and was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay court costs of $166.50.
Strawn suspended the execution of the sentence and placed Cousino on four years’ probation under the following terms and conditions: that she serve 108 days in jail, with credit for time served of 99 days and that she not consume or possess any controlled substances, alcoholic beverages or THC products without prior approval from the court and during the term of her probation.
The assault occurred May 2, 2021 when Cousino attempted by physical menace and with a deadly weapon to put a male victim in fear of imminent serious bodily harm.
