Whitewood woman pleads not guilty to assault

DEADWOOD — A Whitewood woman pleaded not guilty to assault allegations Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Angela Cousino, 44, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury May 5 and charged with aggravated assault against a male victim, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
The allegations surround a May 2 incident where Cousino is accused of attempting by physical menace and with a deadly weapon to put another in fear of imminent serious bodily harm.
Cousino was also charged by information May 3 with resisting arrest May 2, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Wednesday Cousino remains in the custody of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department on $2,500 bond.
Cousino is due back in court July 6.
