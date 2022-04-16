WHITEWOOD — Drug enforcement efforts in Whitewood and the northern Black Hills received a significant boost Thursday as the Whitewood Police Department’s drug dog Davos received his official welcome.
Davos is a 20-month-old Belgian Malinois weighing about 75 pounds. His primary role centers on detection of heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, methamphetamines, and mushrooms: base odors and derivatives.
Patrick Kaiser has served with the Whitewood Police Department since November 2019. He is Davos’ caregiver and the only officer who will handle the dog.
Davos and Kaiser underwent six weeks of K-9 training before coming to Whitewood. Emphasis points included odor memorization, obedience, dog control, and leash control.
Kaiser determines if Davos is summoned on a call. Variables include the tactical situation, roadside situations, and search warrants.
What will be the general procedure when Davos is on call?
“We receive a call out, or I initiate my own call,” Kaiser said. “From there, I make contact with the requesting agency and then coordinate a link-up location if it’s not a traffic stop.
“If it is a traffic stop, I arrive on scene and proceed from there based on the reasonable, articulable suspicion,” Kaiser said.
Davos lives with Kaiser while off duty. Annual veterinary visits, food, water, and regular exercise are included in Davos’ care.
Food bills are estimated at $500 per year. Equipment, mileage and wages are among the other expenses.
“We received money from the drug fund to help start the program, so we’re still operating from the drug fund money,” Whitewood Police Chief Paul Witcraft said. That $21,400 amount included dog training and medical costs.
Kaiser said he has a three-year agreement with the Whitewood Police Department. The contract will be re-evaluated after that time.
Whitewood police have approached the council about past drug issues in Whitewood and the northern Hills region.
Witcraft sees Davos as an asset, thanks to a mutual aid agreement with other departments. “Officer (Patrick) Kaiser will be available to assist in any way that they need as far as deploying the dog,” Witcraft said.
Witcraft sees the dog serving as a deterrent, especially for the local area. He described this as a team effort among the mayor, council, Northern Hills Drug Task Force, and mutual aid with other law enforcement departments.
“People hopefully will not come into town that have drugs and things that shouldn’t be in town,” he said.
