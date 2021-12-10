This story was originally published in the Salute to Veterans special section that was distributed in our November 10 edition of the Black Hills Pioneer
WHITEWOOD — Clarence Koski spent one year in the mid-1960s in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive.
Koski, now 77, resides in Whitewood with his wife Vicki. He is one of almost 22,000 Vietnam War veterans living in the state.
He was born in 1944, in Deadwood. Koski enlisted in the Army on July 20, 1965, while the Vietnam War was happening.
“The draft was going on,” Koski said in explaining his decision. “I thought if I could enlist, I could get into the missiles instead of going straight over to Vietnam.”
Koski spent two years stateside before going to Vietnam. He went to Fort Ord, Calif., for basic training before spending one year in Caribou, Maine, and another year in Fort Snelling, Minn.
His time in Vietnam spanned from mid-1967 to mid-1968, where he served as a mess sergeant with the rank Specialist 5. Koski was stationed at Buon Ma Thout in the country’s central highlands.
“When I first got there, everything was pretty well normal,” Koski said.
“After the Tet Offensive started in January (1968), my mind was pretty well blank on a lot of stuff that happened.”
Some memory details from that time do not come easily for Koski. Vicki points out that does not have anything to do with age.
“Basically, God allowed him to blank out some of those,” Vicki said of the memories. “He (Clarence) does not have any of the PTSD, whereas some of the other soldiers would have probably had to deal with that.”
Clarence was asked what he thinks about when reflecting on his military service.
The Koskis have talked many times about the Tet Offensive, and he has pictures depicting that time.
Koski said that “there were Vietnamese who would work for us during the day and they would measure out different locations within the compound. Bombings would take place there at night using those measurements.”
“Under a mortar attack, we headed for the bunkers,” Koski recalled.
One room near to his bunker was hit during an attack. A civilian and captain were killed in the blast.
Koski recalled he and the other mess sergeant took shelter under a table until things calmed down.
Before the Tet Offensive, tables in front of the mess hall were used for large-group gatherings. After the Tet Offensive started, the tables were removed, and an underground hospital was built in that location.
An artillery unit was next to where Koski was based.
“They would fire out, and I got used to that sound,” Koski said. “But then there was a different sound that was incoming.” Koski said it did not take long to tell the difference between those sounds.
Koski returned to the United States on June 8, 1968, when he was discharged. Civilian jobs included driving truck and working for United Parcel Service.
