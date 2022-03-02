Whitewood set for April 12 election

WHITEWOOD — Whitewood voters will decide two election races on Tuesday, April 12.
Incumbent mayor Mitch Harmon will face challenger Mike Weyrich, who currently represents Ward 3. Weyrich is a former mayor of the town.
A Ward 3 race pits incumbent council member Jerry Davidson against challenger Dale O’Dea who also previously served.
Randy Wiege is unopposed for his Ward 1 city council seat. Monica Burke runs unopposed for her Ward 2 city council seat.
Whitewood’s mayor term spans four years. City council terms last for three years.
The incumbents and challengers collected a required number of signatures by the Friday, Feb. 25 deadline.
Harmon and Weyrich each needed 29 signatures. Wiege needed 10 signatures, with Burke needing 10, and Davison and O’Dea each needing nine.
Numbers are based on 5% of eligible voters in each ward according to the most recent census.
Weyrich’s Ward 3 council seat would sit vacant if he defeats Harmon in the mayor’s race. The council would then appoint someone from that ward to fill that vacancy.
“It could happen a week after all this is said and done, or it could happen in six months,” Whitewood City Finance Officer Cory Heckenlaible said. “It’s just whenever they can find somebody that wanted that seat.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.