Whitewood selects Harmon mayor, Davidson to council

WHITEWOOD — Mitch Harmon won re-election as Whitewood's mayor defeating former mayor and challenger Mike Weyrich 97-85.
In Ward 3, incumbant Jerry Davidson won re-election over challenger and former councilwoman Dale O'Dea 59-25.
For the full story, see Wednesday's Black Hills Pioneer.
