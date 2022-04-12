Whitewood selects Harmon mayor, Davidson to council

WHITEWOOD — Mitch Harmon won re-election as Whitewood's mayor defeating former mayor and challenger Mike Weyrich 97-85.

In Ward 3, incumbant Jerry Davidson won re-election over challenger and former councilwoman Dale O'Dea 59-25.

For the full story, see Wednesday's Black Hills Pioneer.

