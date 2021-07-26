Whitewood residents oppose proposed changed of zoning

DEADWOOD — Approximately 40 people attended a July 13 public hearing at the Lawrence County Commission meeting regarding the first reading of a proposed change of zoning from A-1 to A-2 for subdivision on approximately 150 acres of land located in the city of Whitewood’s proposed annexation boundary, northwest of town along Highway 34.
The applicant, Kissack Water & Oil Services, Inc. would like to change the zoning on agriculture land located outside of Whitewood from A-1 to A-2 in order to create large lots for residential purposes.
Their request was denied by the Lawrence County Planning and Zoning Commission May 6, due to surrounding lots being 40 acres in size and issues with water access per Lawrence County Zoning Ordinance Chapter 17.
Lawrence County Deputy State’s Attorney Bruce Outka explained that A-1 allows for one residence per 40 acres and A-2 allows for up to four residences per 40 acres.
Considerations used in the decision making process include: adjacent land use, distance from municipalities, type of development, access from state and county road systems, location appropriate for requested zone, floodplain, the effect of the proposed change of zoning upon housing, public services, water, sewer, public roads, parks and recreation within the county, and open space areas, as well as the cumulative effect of the proposed change when considered with previously approved changes of zoning within the area.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Amber Vogt presented her staff report.
“The property is located in A-1 zoning, but does have multiple nearby non-compliant lots, plus some conditional use permits,” Vogt said. “Less than one-half mile from Rural Residential property, adjacent to a conditional use oermit for Jorgensen Log Homes, less than a mile from Frawley Ranch East and Whitewood Forest Acres and about two miles to the city of Whitewood. This would be considered a growth area for the city of Whitewood.”
The land was previously owned by the Pittman Family and at one time, Leaning Door Enterprises and Jeanie’s Country Mall were located on one of the parcels.
Six individuals spoke in favor of the zoning change.
Land Broker Rick Denief of Rapid City said there are currently no 10-acre lots for sale in Lawrence County, warranting a need for them.
“We know development has come and in this case, I’ve had people approach me for building lots in the area and there are none, according to our Black Hills Association … for 10-acre lot sites to build a home on in this area, in Lawrence County, there is none,” Denief said. “So there is a need.”
Denief added that if this property gets annexed into the city of Whitewood this would mean smaller lots.
Applicant J.C. Reynolds of Rozet, Wyo., said he reached out to an individual who has drilled many holes in the proposed area.
“He said a Minnelusa well would more than take care of the water situation,” Reynolds said. “That was the number one thing I heard. Our would-be neighbors were most concerned about water and anybody in agriculture, that is a huge concern. So that was one thing we set out to address.”
A feasibility analysis and summary document regarding Pittman Lane Subdivision states that in sections 16 and 17 nearby, two wells founded in the Minnelusa Formation were 730 to 1,370 feet and provided flows up to 150 gallons per minute.
“It is fairly reasonable to believe a Minnelusa Formation well can supply the proposed development,” the document, submitted by Principal Engineer Allan Schreier of Schreier Engineering, states.
Christle Beuckens of Central City, the buyer’s agent for the Kissacks, said the inventory of acreages for sale with home sites in Lawrence County is at zero.
“Basically, there’s two options coming down for progress,” Beuckens said. “One is the Kissacks doing this and doing a nice, large-acreage development or an annexation through Whitewood where the home sites could be a quarter acre and density much, much, much greater.”
Four individuals spoke against the proposed zoning change.
Robbie Bornsheuer, who resides on Pittman Lane, voiced his concern about the 10 acre lots, citing fire danger, among other reasons, and would like to see it stay at 40 acres.
“There’s no real legal argument I have to come in here and pick out a point that will stop you from giving 10 acres,” Bornsheuer said. “It’s a moral argument.”
Lance Hubbard, who lives just south of the Pittman place on Highway 34, expressed his concern about the water system, and septic system, drainage.
“Probably the biggest thing is, this is going right back to leapfrog development,” Hubbard said
Adjacent landowner Cliff Jensen of Whitewood expressed his concern with the water system, septic system and the development pattern.
“We oppose the zoning change,” Jensen said. “Of course, our concern is the water. There’s major conjecture here that the water problems can be solved … it’s not always that sure of a thing. It’s kind of a lottery when you do that.”
Lawrence County Commissioner Bob Ewing asked Mike Pittman how he felt about the development and asked if the property had changed hands yet.
Pittman said it has not. He stated over the years, city limits have grown to border three sides of his property in Butte County.
“I hate development just about as much as anybody does, but you ain’t gonna’ stop progress,” he said. “I don’t care how you do it. The only way you could stop them would be the neighbors jump in and buy it and that would be the end of it. How else are you gonna’ stop it?”
Pittman added the 149.5-acre parcel isn’t big enough for his family to keep and try to run cows on.
“It’s got to be sold,” he said.
County Commissioner Randy Deibert said he is very cognizant of protecting producers.
Deibert added he has looked at Whitewood’s annexation study.
“It was an interesting study and the city backed away from it because they didn’t think they could afford the costs associated with it,” he said.
Second reading of the proposed zoning change will be held Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. in the Lawrence County.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.