Whitewood Public Library presents military displays

WHITEWOOD — The Whitewood Public Library wants to remind people the true meaning of Memorial Day. So, the director and volunteer, Lee Grimes, have turned a display case temporary museum.
The director of the library, Rea Weyrich, had put out a call for interesting collections to be temporarily showcased in the three display options the library has. Grimes stepped forward with some outstanding and well-rounded collections of uniforms that include complete stories to back them up. One story includes a picture of three female fighter pilots who assisted a U.S. fighter pilot in getting refueled with 5 gallon fuel cans.
“I want our patrons to feel gratitude for the military soldiers who have filled these uniforms and the great sacrifice that they and their families have made through the years, and just celebrate their lives,” Weyrich added.
There is also an awareness to the display. Visitors are asked to contribute to the Whitewood Historical Binders by filling out a form and providing a picture of a local soldier. Currently our first submission is 99 year old, Bud Shaykett, who served and was injured in WWII. We have added a section in the display to Shaykett as well.
