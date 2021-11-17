Whitewood PD to start K-9 program

WHITEWOOD — Whitewood’s police department will implement a new K-9 program and purchase a dog in December for this effort.
City council members unanimously approved this motion at Monday’s meeting.
Plans call for the $7,400 dog to be ordered in December and arrive by February. Whitewood Police Officer Patrick Kaiser would begin six weeks of training March 1 in Sioux Falls.
The Whitewood department would order the dog through an Alabama company that provides such animals for the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Whitewood would go there to pick up a dog after it passes a screening process.
“Basically, we are hiring another police officer,” Whitewood Mayor Mitch Harmon said. He added revenue from the DCI Drug Fund would offset costs, with Kaiser being paid extra to care for the single-purpose dog.
A single-purpose dog is used for detecting drugs, checking articles, and possibly searching for missing persons. Dual-purpose dogs are also used for apprehension purposes.
Kaiser would sign a three-year training agreement. He would reimburse the city for the time and training if he leaves the department. The dog would then stay in Whitewood and be retrained with another officer.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol pays for the certification, with training run through that agency. Whitewood pays for the hours of training, and many expenses would be paid through grants.
Future needs include another police unit strictly for the dog.
Whitewood Police Chief Paul Witcraft said his department has made 194 drug-related arrests, and conducted numerous search warrants, over the past two years.
The Whitewood Police Department seized five pounds of methamphetamine, pills, a stolen vehicle, and cash in town in June 2021. Another officer seized fentanyl and heroin within the last month.
“It’s not just a Whitewood problem. This is a Northern Hills, and a state problem,” Witcraft said.
“We are in an area with (Highway) 34 and I-90 that it’s a problem,” Witcraft said. He added thousands of cars come over the bridge, and this is the quickest west-to-east route.
Witcraft said the Northern Black Hills area has only one K-9 unit, located in Belle Fourche with the Highway Patrol.
Availability poses a problem with Rapid City’s K-9 units.
“Every time we request a K-9 unit, it’s pretty tough to get one,” Witcraft said.
Witcraft said he would not consider implementing this program until it was properly done. He has researched liability, training, hours, and other aspects for roughly a year.
“It just was perfect timing that we had the right guy at the right time that can run the dog properly,” Witcraft said. He added K-9 personnel must be hard working, articulate, and detail-oriented.
“This is a Whitewood police dog,” Witcraft said. “He’s not a Highway Patrolman; he’s not a DCI agent. His priority is Whitewood.”
Witcraft said police chiefs and sheriffs in the northern Hills have agreed to a mutual aid agreement upon program approval. He would give approval for Kaiser to give assistance.
Witcraft thanked Mayor Mitch Harmon, Whitewood City Council members, and the city of Whitewood for their support and openness to this project.
Councilman Jerry Davidson said the community experienced a really bad drug problem many years ago. Spearfish brought on two narcotics officers, with Sturgis doing likewise.
“We got a dog for a while,” said Davidson, the former police chief. “We got that dog; that drug problem went away.”
DCI Director Dave Natvig said 25 known facilities in Mexico produce approximately 165,000 pounds of methamphetamine per week. He added fentanyl will also pose a huge problem.
Natvig recalled dope would go to places like Denver, Sioux City, or Kansas City to get split up 10 to 20 years ago. He said someone from Rapid City or Sioux Falls may now order 50 pounds of methamphetamine from a Mexican cartel and receive it in three days, with no up-front cash.
“I really wish there was some way I could replicate what you folks are doing a lot more on the east side of the state,” Natvig said. He added he thinks this effort will pay off for the community.
South Dakota DCI Western Region Drug Supervisory Special Agent Steve Ardis has been in the Northern Hills since 2008. He said a K-9 joined the Task Force one year ago and won the Janklow Officer of the Year Award for its accomplishments.
Fentanyl is present locally. Ardis said 6,000 pills were seized in Rapid City a few months ago.
“Instead of letting it flood into the community…we want to prevent that up front,” Ardis said.
The task force created a Spearfish branch in September 2020. That effort features a DCI agent, Spearfish Police Department investigator, Lawrence County detective, and a Deadwood Police Department detective.
Ardis has offices in Spearfish and Rapid City. He said the Spearfish group would work large-scale drug investigations as well as short-term things.
