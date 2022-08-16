Whitewood man sentenced in animal abuse case

DEADWOOD — A man found guilty of animal abuse after dozens of dogs were found dead, starving, and neglected on a rural Lawrence County property in October 2020 was sentenced Aug. 4 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Thomas Leroy Mraz, 52, of Whitewood, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Oct. 28, 2020 and charged with: 27 counts of animal neglect, abandonment, or mistreatment, each a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine per charge; along with four counts of cruelty to animals, each a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and a $4,000 fine per charge.
On June 30, Mraz pleaded guilty to 12 counts of animal neglect, abandonment, or mistreatment, all Class 1 misdemeanors, and was sentenced to one year in jail per count, the sentences to run consecutive to each other. Eight months on each count of the one-year jail sentence were suspended upon the condition that Mraz reimburse the Lawrence County Auditor’s Office $4,999 for court-appointed attorney fees and that he not house or own any pets.
It was further ordered that his jail sentence run concurrently with his Meade County prison sentence.
According to court documents, the original 27 allegations of animal neglect, abandonment, or mistreatment, 12 of which Mraz pleaded guilty to, are in regard to 27 different dogs and puppies and that Mraz owned or was responsible for the care of an animal. The four allegations of cruelty to animals were in regard to four deceased puppies found in the same time frame.
Lawrence County sheriff deputies seized the dogs Oct. 13, 2020 following a complaint reporting the neglect. That day, when a search warrant was issued, deputies found dogs, including those dead, living outside and inside a home, trailers and vehicles on rural property between Whitewood and Nisland.
