Whitewood man sentenced in animal abuse case

Courtesy photo

DEADWOOD — A man found guilty of animal abuse after dozens of dogs were found dead, starving, and neglected on a rural Lawrence County property in October 2020 was sentenced Aug. 4 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.

Thomas Leroy Mraz, 52, of Whitewood, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Oct. 28, 2020 and charged with: 27 counts of animal neglect, abandonment, or mistreatment, each a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine per charge; along with four counts of cruelty to animals, each a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and a $4,000 fine per charge.

