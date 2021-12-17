Whitewood man pleads not guilty to assault charges

DEADWOOD — A local man who allegedly, intoxicated on alcohol, kicked in the door to a Whitewood residence and assaulted two females inside, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Dec. 7 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Mark Joseph Smith, 44, of Whitewood, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury and charged with one count of aggravated assault against a female victim, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines, and one count of aggravated assault against a second victim, also a Class 3 felony, or, in the alternative, child abuse, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Relating to the same case, he was also charged by information with interference with emergency communication Nov. 22, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines.
The charges are in relation to events that allegedly occurred Nov. 20.
According to court documents, at approximately 10:39 p.m. that night, police were dispatched to 1222 North St., in Whitewood for a report of domestic violence in progress. Dispatch stated they could hear screaming and an assault in progress.
When police arrived on scene, a male, identified as Mark Joseph Smith, was inside the kitchen yelling at a female, but stepped outside to speak with police. Smith allegedly had a bite mark on his wrist/forearm area and had blood in his mouth, consistent with being punched in the face.
Smith told police he had been drinking and “these girls always get him into trouble.” When asked what took place, he only spoke of his bite mark and bloody mouth, stating, “they attacked him.”
Police then spoke with a 44-year-old adult female, who was cradling her arm, alleging she could not move it without severe pain. The female told police Smith had been drinking Fireball whiskey and that whenever he does, he becomes violent. The female reportedly told Smith not to come home, since he had been drinking the whiskey. Smith became angry and arrived at the home to find that the female had latched the front door closed.
Smith allegedly kicked the front door in and it hit the female in the face, knocking her to the ground, where she fell onto her arm. Smith then allegedly entered the home and grabbed the female’s forearm, dragging her into the kitchen. In doing so, police say he dislocated the shoulder and broke a bone in her forearm.
The adult female yelled to her teenage daughter, who was in her bedroom, to call 911 to report the assault. Smith then allegedly stepped over the adult female, headed to the bedroom the juvenile female was in. Smith allegedly kicked that door in, punched the juvenile twice in the face, once in the left eye/forehead area, and once in the mouth, breaking a tooth out of the juvenile’s mouth. Smith allegedly then took the phone from the juvenile and ended the call with dispatch. The juvenile’s version of the story was allegedly identical to the adult female’s.
A portable breath test administered on Smith resulted in a BAC of 0.198.
A portable breath test from the female victim resulted in a BAC of 0.128.
The both female victims were taken to Monument Health in Spearfish.
Smith was arrested.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Smith bonded out of jail on $10,000 cash or surety.
Smith is due back in court Jan. 4, 2022.
