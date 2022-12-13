Pioneer staff reports
DEADWOOD — A local man facing multiple aggravated assault charges pleaded not guilty to the allegations before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse Thursday.
Nathan Mounir Abdallah, 52, of Whitewood was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Oct. 12 and charged with: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firearm, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines; aggravated assault, strangulation, a Class 3 felony; simple assault against a public officer, a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and $4,000 in fines; commission of a felony while armed with a firearm, aggravated assault, a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
According to the indictment, both aggravated assault charges are reportedly against the same victim and the events are alleged to have occurred Sept. 24.
Abdallah is also charged by information in the same case with: interference with emergency communication; two counts of threatening a law enforcement officer or family; obstructing a law enforcement officer; and possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated, all Class 1 misdemeanors, punishable by up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines.
According to court documents, Abdallah has three previous felony convictions, enhancing the principal felony in this case two levels, from a Class 2 felony to a Class C felony, punishable by up to life in prison and $50,000 in fines. Previous felony convictions are as follows: June 28, 2012 DUI third offense in Lawrence County; June 28, 2012 DUI third offense in Butte County; Jan. 14, 2016 DUI 6th offense in Lawrence County.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Patrick Johnson said Abdallah is free on a $25,000 cash surety bond.
Abdallah is due back in court Jan. 26, 2023
