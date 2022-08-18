Whitewood man pleads not guilty to agg. assault

DEADWOOD — A Whitewood man who allegedly assaulted his mother with a firearm, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.

William Jeffery Westberg, 18, of Whitewood, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Aug. 3 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault against the same female victim, each a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. One count alleges a dangerous weapon, the butt-end of a shotgun; the other count alleges a deadly weapon, firearm.

