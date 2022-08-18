Whitewood man pleads not guilty to agg. assault

DEADWOOD — A Whitewood man who allegedly assaulted his mother with a firearm, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
William Jeffery Westberg, 18, of Whitewood, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Aug. 3 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault against the same female victim, each a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. One count alleges a dangerous weapon, the butt-end of a shotgun; the other count alleges a deadly weapon, firearm.
According to court documents, on July 10 at approximately 2:29 p.m. Whitewood police were dispatched to a disturbance at 1301 Oak St. While en route, police observed a female, later identified as Jamie Westberg, driving a white Jeep SUV south on Oak Street. Contact was made with a male at a garage near the beginning of the driveway of 1301 Oak St. The male advised Jamie had just left the residence and was likely driving impaired. The male also allegedly advised Jamie and her son William had been in an argument.
Contact was made with William “Jeff” Westberg, at 1301 Oak St. Contact was made with Jamie at a neighboring residence. Jamie alleged her son had struck her in the face with a firearm. She further alleged he pushed her to the ground prior to striking her with the firearm and that he discharged a shotgun in her presence. Jamie was escorted to 1301 Oak Street.
Police made contact with William, who allegedly told police he gently pushed Jamie and she tripped. William allegedly admitted to having a shotgun and to discharging a single round into the air. William alleged he was trying to get Jamie to leave.
Video footage viewed from the doorbell camera at the residence allegedly showed William push Jamie to the ground where she struck her head on the sidewalk. The video also showed William exit the garage with an AR-15 and aim the rifle at Jamie. William then struck Jamie in the head with the buttstock through the open drivers window of her Jeep and threw the rifle into the grass near the driveway. William then allegedly walked to his green Dodge Ram truck to retrieve a shotgun. William was observed to discharge a round into the air. William was allegedly standing near the driver’s door of Jamie’s Jeep when he discharged the shotgun.
William and Jamie both reside at the Oak Street home Jamie is William’s biological mother. William was placed under arrest for aggravated assault.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said William is free on $2,500 cash or surety.
William is slated to appear in court again Sept. 20.
Jamie Audrey Westberg, 43, also of Whitewood, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Aug. 3 and charged with DUI 7th offense, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, motor vehicle, a Class 3 felony, the victim listed as William Westberg. Jamie failed to appear in court Tuesday for an arraignment hearing before Strawn and a bench warrant was issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.