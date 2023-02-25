Whitewood library director steps down

Rea Weyrich, who has served as the Whitewood library director for the past 25 years, will step down Tuesday. Courtesy photo

WHITEWOOD — Rea Weyrich figured it was time to step down after serving as Whitewood Library Director for the past 25 years.

Weyrich turned in a resignation letter in December 2022, and her final day is slated for later this month.

