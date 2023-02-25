Whitewood library director steps down

WHITEWOOD — Rea Weyrich figured it was time to step down after serving as Whitewood Library Director for the past 25 years.
Weyrich turned in a resignation letter in December 2022, and her final day is slated for later this month.
The Whitewood City Council presented a plaque to Weyrich at Monday’s meeting. A proclamation from Gov. Kristi Noem proclaimed that day as Rea Weyrich day.
Tarah Mitchell succeeds Weyrich, and the city council approved her hiring on Monday. The library will host a Hello and Goodbye Party from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday with a program set for 1 p.m.
“I still love this job, and it’s been a great job,” Weyrich said. “But I really would like to turn it over to someone else.”
Weyrich was a young mother when she began as librarian. She truly appreciated being able to work in Whitewood and not having to drive.
A library serves numerous functions for adults and children, Weyrich said. She added residents use the library for companionship, internet services, interlibrary loans, and other functions.
“It’s another way for them to connect with their family,” Weyrich said. “I just feel that is important in our community.”
Bible study groups and 4-H clubs also use the library. The Horseshoe 4-H Club has met at the library for 10 years.
“She’s doing something good in our community,” Weyrich said of Raye Brown, who leads the 4-H club. “As library director, I felt the need to support that.”
Weyrich described her role — and that of the library — as helping to keep the community’s ecosystem moving.
A library is a place of safety, companionship and resources, Weyrich said. “It isn’t always all about the books,” she said.
One of the biggest changes Weyrich has seen centers on the library’s automation. She said cataloging each book in the library was a huge undertaking for Weyrich and Donna Wilson.
“We’re connected with the four Lawrence County libraries,” Weyrich said of that automation. “Since I’ve been here, it has been a wonderful relationship.”
Weyrich said the libraries do their own things but support one another. They have also purchased items together to make it easier on everyone.
The Black Hills Library Consortium was formed in 2016. Weyrich said the county libraries advocated for that endeavor, which now includes 12 libraries.
Future plans for Weyrich include doing a lot of traveling. They include seeing the sand hill cranes in Nebraska and the Peace Gardens in North Dakota.
