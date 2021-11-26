Whitewood home destroyed in fire

WHITEWOOD — A Whitewood family’s home was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning.
Kevin Rhoades posted on his Facebook page this his family was cooking Thanksgiving dinner. He wrote that after cooking one of their turkeys, he set the outdoor grill to clean mode, and it apparently, “went rogue”.
The fire spread and destroyed much of the home.
Whitewood Fire Chief DJ Werlinger said he visited with the state fire marshal and they determined that the grill was the most likely cause.
The department received the call around 9:45 a.m., and upon their arrival an upstairs bedroom was fully engulfed in flames and the fire had penetrated through the roofline. The fire took out the rest of the roof and the upstairs, Werlinger said.
“It went pretty fast,” he said.
With no fire hydrants nearby, the fire crews were forced to use water tenders to transport water from Whitewood to the fire scene.
“By the grace of God, it is all just material possessions that we lost today and everyone we love is safe and unharmed,” Rhoades’ post stated.
Crews responding included Whitewood, Sturgis, St. Onge and Spearfish fire departments, Whitewood Auxiliary, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Whitewood Police and Ambulance, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
The Whitewood department left the scene around 2:30 p.m.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.