Whitewood Grass Fires Sep 26, 2022 Sep 26, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago

A grass fire sparked just north of Interstate 90 near mile marker 25 Monday afternoon. The flames were fanned quickly from strong winds out of the west. fire crews were on the scene soon after it started shortly before 2 p.m. It was not immediately known how the fire began. Pioneer photos by Alex Watson
