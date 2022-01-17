Whitewood enjoys robust valuation totals

WHITEWOOD — Whitewood issued 42 building permits carrying a total value of $3,126,417.87 during 2021. It also issued one mobile home permit.
That compares with 26 permits; $1,336,941 in valuations, and two mobile home permits in 2020.
“It is the cost of the projects,” Whitewood Building Official Jim Smit said in describing the numbers. “A home might cost $300,000; that’s the valuation of the project.”
Contractors determine the project valuations, Smit said. He added
the largest permit valuation for 2021 was $492,000 for the Celerity Network building, situated next to the fire hall.
Smit said Whitewood enjoyed increased building within its city limits in 2021. He added building requirements were restructured in November 2020.
The 2021 numbers did not surprise Smit too much. He said Whitewood enjoyed increased home construction and projects that year.
“We’re having more accountability and making the contractors more accountable,” he said.
Building permits are needed in a variety of circumstances. They include new residential homes, roofs, siding, and some fences.
Smit said the city will review its building codes to decide what to adopt and delete. Revision takes place every three years, and the city will go with the 2021 codes.
“Not every city does it every three years,” Smit said. “They do it when they feel the need, and I thought the need was this year.”
