WHITEWOOD — Whitewood’s police department no longer includes a K-9 unit.
A vote to disband the unit occurred at Monday’s Whitewood City Council meeting following a 25-minute executive session. Members had earlier accepted the resignation letter of Officer Patrick Kaiser, who joined the Deadwood department and was the only officer to handle the drug dog named Davos.
Kaiser’s resignation letter signified a final day of Friday, Nov. 18. Minutes of the meeting indicated that date was Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Whitewood Police Chief Paul Witcraft said Kaiser needed to leave early to start for Deadwood, so his final day was Monday.
“It’s just disappointing, but it is what it is,” Witcraft said of the K-9 program ending.
Davos officially joined the Whitewood department in April 2022. His primary role centered on detection of heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, methamphetamines, and mushrooms: base odors and derivatives.
Kaiser’s resignation means Whitewood is short one fulltime officer, and Witcraft said future plans call for filling that space.
Three officers, including two from out of state, put in applications. Witcraft agreed none really had the desired K-9 experience, and the informal deadline has passed.
“Once Patrick (Kaiser) put in his notice, we were gonna give it 30 days and then just make some decisions after that,” Witcraft said of that deadline. Kaiser’s letter bore a date of Oct. 18.
Witcraft said it was decided to be best for the city and dog to move on. He added Davos will be placed in another department.
Time and financial considerations are also part of the process.
“If they fail the reciprocity test, then we have to send them to 13 weeks of the academy on top of six weeks of the K-9 academy,” Witcraft said.
Witcraft said that was too much time of the dog not being worked. He added it was too much of an expense for the city.
Whitewood received $21,400 of state drug funding to start the program. Witcraft said this is now technically state property, along with anything purchased with those funds.
“We just turn that property over to the state,” Witcraft said. “If another department would send for a program, then that stuff will be transferred to that department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.