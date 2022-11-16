WHITEWOOD — Whitewood’s police department no longer includes a K-9 unit.

A vote to disband the unit occurred at Monday’s Whitewood City Council meeting following a 25-minute executive session. Members had earlier accepted the resignation letter of Officer Patrick Kaiser, who joined the Deadwood department and was the only officer to handle the drug dog named Davos.

