Whitewood Creek clean-up work to start soon

DEADWOOD — With the help of plenty of plantings and a good deal of badly needed debris clean-up, the banks of Whitewood Creek are slowly being stabilized and the waterway itself is starting to shine again.
On March 2, the Deadwood City Commission granted permission to enter into contract with Donarski Lawncare and Landscaping for Phase Four of the ongoing Whitewood Creek project in the amount of $36,344, budgeted in the 2020 capital improvement plan.
Deadwood Public Works Director Bob Nelson, Jr. said work will start at the Walnut Street Bridge by Mollman’s gas station and will stretch to the Comfort Inn this season.
“We’ll thin trees, clean up storm damage, trim trees and plant new plants that are appropriate for that area – a lot of clean-up and plantings,” Nelson said. “Work will start in the next couple of weeks, and they’ve got until July 1 to get it done.”
Work will focus on continued efforts to restore the creek habitat, decrease erosion and sedimentation, and enhance the riparian plant communities while cleaning up overgrowth and dead plants.
As part of the approved work, ongoing weed control will be addressed, as well.
The fifth and final phase of the Whitewood Creek clean-up project will focus on the area from 76 Drive and 14A, the bridge near the Deadwood Event Complex, to the Amish Furniture Store.
The long-term goals of the restoration are to create a stable stream system and improved water quality, as well as enhanced aquatic habitat for better active recreation such as fishing and improved aesthetic value for passive recreation such as walking.
“We’ll continue to improve the asset of Whitewood Creek and we’re not done until we get all the way through town,” Nelson said. “Then, we have to maintain it at that level, moving forward.”
