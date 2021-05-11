DEADWOOD — With the help of plenty of plantings and a good deal of decades-old, badly needed debris clean-up, the banks of Whitewood Creek are slowly being stabilized and the waterway, itself, is starting to shine again.
Just six years ago, Whitewood Creek remained one of Deadwood’s best-kept secrets. That is, until Deadwood Public Works Director Bob Nelson, Jr. in his stead as planning and zoning director put a priority on improving both aesthetics of and access to the waters of Whitewood Creek through the city.
“The project starts where Whitewood Creek crosses Highway 14A near the Amish Furniture Store and ends at the Black Hills Inn & Suites on Highway 385, an approximate 2.5-mile stretch of winding streambed,” Nelson said. “The long-term goals of the restoration are to create a stable stream system and improved water quality, as well as enhanced aquatic habitat for better active recreation such as fishing and improved aesthetic value for passive recreation such as walking.”
2016 marked the beginning of the Whitewood Creek Rehabilitation Project, with construction of the $239,000, 5,000 square foot Powerhouse Park, which includes a 330-foot boardwalk to the green space and a large deck area that includes stairs down to the creek.
Since then, the city has expended roughly $100,000 per year on the project.
Over the past six years, Deadwood has sustained a couple of massive storms, where benefits of the clean-up are evidenced with less damage during weather events and enhanced noxious tree and weed control.
“In one case, the Lower Main section from the Welcome Center down to the football field, we had been through there one time, the first real serious clean-up and debris removal and planting of appropriate trees and plants, and then we had a snowstorm, and it broke a bunch of trees, so we cleaned that up,” Nelson said. “When the flood came in 2019, we didn’t sustain any damage in that area, which was really positive for us that the effort is working, and I think when we get from city limits to city limits, Whitewood Creek, Deadwood Creek all done, it’s going to be perpetual care, of course, maintenance every year moving forward, but it’s going to be a significantly lower dollar amount and we won’t have to have as much manpower and time and effort. But I think when we do get storm events, we aren’t going to see damage.”
Referred to as the Whitewood Creek restoration project, four phases have come to fruition, beginning in 2017, with another planned this spring and a final phase in 2022.
In 2017, the city spent $93,000 in clean-up efforts in two areas — one, from 76 Drive to the McKinley Street bridge and two, behind the Super 8 and houses on Charles Street, along the Mickelson Trail. This phase largely consisted of picking up heavy debris and removal of noxious weeds and trees.
Approximately 140 dump truck loads of debris were hauled out of the creek, as part of phase 1, alone.
In 2018, approximately $100,000 in clean-up dollars were spent. Second phase efforts were focused on the creek between the McKinley Street bridge and the Highway Box Culvert at Railroad Avenue. Work continued to focus on restoring the creek habitat, decreasing erosion and sedimentation, and enhancing the riparian plant communities while cleaning up overgrowth and dead plants.
As part of the restoration effort, two creek access points were constructed near the rodeo grounds.
In 2019, approximately $100,000 in phase three work focused on the creek behind Comfort Inn and Suites, the area from the Super 8 bridge going toward 385 to Comfort Inn to the bridge near Deadwood Gulch Resort. With pipes sticking out of the hillside, a focus was placed on bank stabilization and erosion control, as well as planting, and direct plan and refuse removal.
In 2020, approximately $100,000 in phase four work focused on the area near the Walnut Street bridge to Comfort Inn. Work was done in the area of the creek behind Super 8 Hotel and the iron pedestrian bridge just downstream of Walnut Street, with continued efforts to restore the creek habitat, decrease erosion and sedimentation, and enhance the riparian plant communities while cleaning up overgrowth and dead plants.
Plantings consisted of ponderosa pine, quaking aspen, and Black Hills spruce.
Removal of overgrown willows and ongoing weed control were addressed, as well.
Another $100,000 is planned for 2021 as part of phase #5 of the Whitewood Creek Improvement Project, which stretches from ‘76 Drive to the Amish Furniture Store and involves removal of debris, trash, clean-up, and also includes a three-quarter-mile trail extension that will run parallel to Whitewood Creek in the same location.
The trail will be four- to six-feet wide and will feature interpretation and wayfinding. Eventually, an 8-foot-wide trail with creek access and fishing will be installed.
“It will be a wood-chip and aggregate trail,” Nelson said. “There will be creek access, interpretation, because there’s a great story to tell on that end. That’s where a lot of the tailings process went when mining was going on.”
An archaeological study planned this spring will preclude path construction.
The time frame for completion of the new trail is July 20.
Archaeology Study
Nelson said there will likely be one or two more phases of the Whitewood Creek Improvement Project.
“From Deadwood Gulch Resort to the south city limits line at the Black Hills Inn and Suites,” Nelson said. “It just depends if we can do it all in one shot or if I have to split it into two.”
Other planned work along the creek involves FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) projects, where four bulkhead walls adjacent to Whitewood Creek will be replaced.
“The Sherman Street Parking Lot retaining wall, the gabion – it’s a wire basket, rock wall that’s behind Charles Street … some rehab work being done out by the Comfort Inn, and there’s an area out by Black Hills Inn & Suites that we’re going to be doing some work on,” Nelson said. “The final phase after this year will be from the Deadwood Gulch Resort out to the Black Hills Inn & Suites.”
After these phases are done, work will continue each year in larger sections, likely, three.
“One each year, just to keep up with it,” Nelson said. “I know there’s a desire for some additional access to the water. Some of those are going to be tricky, but we are going to try to continue on that. The noxious weed treatment will happen every year, regardless.”
City officials have identified the spread of invasive trees and noxious weeds in Deadwood, as a whole, and highly evident in and along the creek.
“I discovered that a majority of those are starting right in the stream beds, along the banks of the streams,” Nelson said. “With the clean-up efforts, we’ve been doing noxious weed treatments and we’ve been doing removals of those invasive trees so that we can stop them from spreading to all the residents and properties. You can actually see that throughout Deadwood that we have a lot less Canadian thistle and tansy, the big eye-catcher noxious weeds.”
Nelson said he put such an emphasis on cleaning up the creek because in addition to the things Deadwood is widely known for – gaming and entertainment, he wanted to showcase the recreational opportunities that abound in and around the creek.
“Some of the amenities that go along with recreation are trails, fishing, hiking and the fishing aspect really wasn’t identified up there as a top item and I think it’s because the trees were hiding the stream from everyone, so we’ve really opened that up to where people can access the water. They can see it and they can get in it and actually fish. It’s really high-quality fishing,” he said.
Nelson went on to say that Whitewood Creek is a good cold-water fishery.
“The structure of the creek allows for fish to habitate well,” he said. “There’s little ponds along the way and it’s very conducive for trout.”
Nelson said more and more people are using the creek now that it’s cleaned up and will actually enter the creek at one end and walk to the other end, fishing all the way.
“They’ll fish the entire thing,” Nelson said.
Nelson said the progress that’s been made so far on the creek restoration has exceeded his expectations.
“I’m very satisfied. I know we have a ways to go with some things, but by far, has exceeded what I hoped to achieve. It’s impressed me.”
Powerhouse Park is considered part of the project and there are two creek accesses there. The South Gateway Park has been added as part of the project, as well, with an additional creek access soon coming there. Lower Main Street features two creek accesses and other areas just developed on their own and became natural access points, due to the configuration of the creek.
“You couldn’t see them before because of the trees,” Nelson said.
The Whitewood Creek Adopt a Creek Program is still in full swing, with different local groups coming in twice a year and cleaning trash out of their designated areas along the creek.
Box Elder Job Corps, Lead-Deadwood High School, Saloon #10, Cadillac Jacks, and even individuals volunteer to keep the creek clean.
“The city has the gloves and the garbage bags and we pick up the stuff once it’s collected,” Nelson said. “It’s turned out to be a pretty good program.”
For more information on the Whitewood Creek Adopt a Creek Program, call Planning and Zoning Director Jeramy Russell at 578-2082.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.