Whitewood council passes cannabis ordinance 1st reading

WHITEWOOD — Whitewood’s city council unanimously approved the first reading of its medical cannabis ordinance, adding sections regarding dispensaries Nov. 1.
City Attorney Logan Thomas has worked with what Police Chief Paul Witcraft has produced. Mayor Mitch Harmon asked council members to closely read the document before the second reading slated for Monday, Nov 15.
“This will satisfy the state of South Dakota as far as us getting our foot in the door to regulate our own dispensaries,” Harmon said.
Thomas said he added an appeals process for an adverse decision.
Those having an application denied, or a license suspended or revoked, may appeal to the council by turning in a written appeal and hearing request. This must be done within 10 days of the postmark on the notice.
The notice must be submitted to city hall. Council members will consider the appeal at the next regularly scheduled meeting, or a special meeting. Failure to request a hearing or submit a written appeal results in a waiver.
The ordinance now contains a requirement for security officers to follow all applicable city ordinances. Thomas said officers must pay for background checks and go through the Whitewood City Police.
“Since we are such a small town, I wanted it really tailored to our community,” Harmon said. “It keeps all of us out of trouble.”
A person wishing to apply for a license must pay $7,500 to the city of Whitewood. Harmon said that person must also pay $5,000 to the state.
The application process calls for a license holder to be a South Dakota resident. It also prohibits a person with a felony conviction from obtaining a license.
City council members may approve or deny an application in full or on condition. Applications must be submitted at least 15 days before a council meeting.
Licensed premises would be at least 1,000 feet from a public or private school, and 500 feet from a church. Public hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Thomas said the city may take into account a person’s level of community involvement when considering an application. Harmon said an applicant may be asked if they are from Whitewood.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.