Whitewood council approves 2nd reading of cannabis ordinance

WHITEWOOD — Whitewood’s city council approved second reading of its medical cannabis ordinance regarding dispensaries Monday.
Added sections include fire and building regulations, financial responsibility, prohibited conduct, signage and advertising, license suspension and revocation, liability and indemnification, compliance with other applicable laws, enforcement penalty and nuisance, severability and prior resolutions, and appeal. No discussion or changes from the first reading occurred Monday night.
The overall ordinance defines four license classes: cultivation, testing, dispensary, and manufacturing.
Whitewood will have a maximum of two licenses, and the city may hold one of them.
The council will consider completed applications if they are submitted at least 15 days before the next available meeting.
Council may approve or deny an application in full or on condition. This action must occur within 30 days after the applicant’s first presentation.
The mayor and finance officer will endorse approved applications, with notification occurring within three days of approval. Council must state basis on which an application is denied.
A new cannabis establishment license application fee costs $7,500. Full modification of the fee is $500, with $50 for administrative modification of that fee.
Council members also approved first reading of an ordinance to prohibit cannabis consumption in public places.
This ordinance prohibits smoking or consumption of cannabis in public places that include parks, sidewalks, streets, alleys, right-of-ways, publicly owned property, or any places open to the public.
No cannabis may be smoked where it causes a public nuisance.
The ordinance defines a public nuisance as anything hurting the health or safety; is indecent or offensive to the senses; obstructing the free use or property; or interfering with comfortable enjoyment of life or property.
Offenses known as nuisances may be treated as such.
