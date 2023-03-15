WHITEWOOD — Whitewood City Council members March 6 to approve a $5,000 one-time payment to the Whitewood Forest Acres Homeowner Association for the group’s $9,163.19 water bill.
This bill refers to the total costs of lost usage for 2022. Early totals ranged from $309.72 in January to $738.90 in July. Amounts increased to $1,215.69 in August, to $5,043.12 in November, and to $2,490.50 in December.
Homeowner association vice-president Dale Gregg said the group has contributed a yearly average of $4,000 in overages since 2017. He said the nonprofit group runs a flat budget, and numbers like $9,163.19 make things a bit difficult.
Gregg has no answers as to why the billings and reports are incorrect.
“It’s never one thing, or one house, or one block, or anything like that,” Gregg said. He said the process continues when there is no ability to really scrutinize things and make a decision.
“We also had rural water come out, and we had them check the whole development for leaks,” Gregg said. He said the process, which includes placing pressure on the lines, revealed a few minor items.
Yearly overages continue to stay in the $4,000 range. Gregg said this group that represents a subdivision outside city limits pays those bills.
Gregg said many issues with reporting and homeowners claiming incorrect bills continue to arise. He examines the monthly reports and sees a lot of zeroes in certain columns.
“When you don’t get that calculated usage from those homes, then you wind up with more of an extreme overage than you would normally think you would have,” Gregg said.
Gregg suggested the reporting must be fixed, as the traditional spreadsheet has been suspect for years. He said more numbers are needed for analysis since meters have just been replaced.
A huge leak occurred in December 2022, and Gregg said that situation was addressed. He added there have been previous bad leaks, but the calculated overage was never as extensive as during the previous four or five months of that year.
Proposals to replace a master meter may not need to happen, Gregg said. He based that on what happened in January and February, and overages for those two months are one-third lower than in other months.
Gregg said a major program to replace meters has started, and roughly 80% of those have been replaced with city smart meters. He recommends replacing a meter that is more than 10 years old.
Fifty-two meters serve the development, with eight or nine still needing replacement.
Those smart meters enable city employees to do their work by driving instead of having to walk to each house.
Gregg said early 2023 results indicate a good possibility that what is being targeted was old meters not calculating correctly.
“When we calculate overage, it’s purely a delta: master meter against what’s being read at the houses,” Gregg said. He said residents have asked him why they are not being credited for 2,000 gallons since they are paying for it.
Whitewood Mayor Mitch Harmon suggested the group cover the new meter plus installation costs, estimated at $5,500 to $6,000. In turn, the city will take the balance and set it aside for a year.
Harmon said the overages would be checked for the next three months. He added that would determine if the meters are over-reading or under-reading.
Gregg said the association is willing to contribute about $5,000.
Residents are charged association fees even when they do not currently live in the area. Whitewood residents are charged for water even when they do not use it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.