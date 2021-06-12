WHITEWOOD — Immanuel Lutheran Church in Whitewood will observe its 100th anniversary on Sunday.
A worship service begins at 9 a.m., followed by a catered brunch at 10:15 a.m., and a centennial program at 11:30 a.m.
This church has set at the corner of Fillmore and Laurel streets since 1960. An addition in 1985 provided for extra worship space, fellowship hall and kitchen, and a basement with Sunday School classrooms.
“A significant anniversary is a time to look back and give thank for all of those faithful people who made your congregation’s life and ministry possible,” Pastor David Baer said. He added looking back helps everyone to see how God sustained the faithful in the past and helps them trust God into the future.
Immanuel bought the Methodist Episcopal Church building near the southeast corner of Pine and Custer streets in Whitewood. United Methodist Church archives show this building in Crook City was built in 1880-81 for $1,000 and moved to Whitewood in 1889.
That building became Grimsbo Hall in the 1960s and served as the Whitewood Public Library from 1964 to 1977. It is now the Whitewood Senior Citizens Center.
The Norwegian Lutheran Church of America encouraged Rev. Aksel Haldor Trygstad and Bethel Lutheran Church in Lead to minister to the surrounding communities. Bethel Lutheran Church is now known as Shepherd of the Hills.
Rev. Trygstad first held services in Sturgis in May 1920. He started holding Lutheran worship services in the former Methodist Episcopal Church of Whitewood on Dec. 5, 1920.
Immanuel English Evangelical Lutheran Congregation at Whitewood was formally organized on Sunday, April 3, 1921. It included 42 charter members; the name was changed to Immanuel Lutheran Church in 1960.
Rev. Trygstad ministered to the congregation in 1921 and 1922 as its first pastor. Rev. David Baer has served at the church since 1994 and is the congregation’s 18th pastor.
Baer said two former pastors, Lloyd Ziebarth and Lloyd Miller, will attend the celebration. He added former members may also attend.
Immanuel has grown in membership and finances and is now an independent congregation. Baer served as one of two pastors serving a three-point parish in 1994: Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran in Lead, Cave Hills Lutheran (north of Buffalo), and Immanuel.
Independence for Immanuel was reached in 2001 when the other pastor, Lloyd Miller, took a new call. Shepherd of the Hills called a new pastor, and the Cave Hills church closed.
Baer cited another milestone in 2010, when Immanuel left the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America to join the North American Lutheran Church in 2010.
“That decision resulted in a significant number of new members and brought renewed life to the congregation,” Baer said. Worshipers travel from several neighboring communities and even Wyoming.
Original pastors lived in Lead, with Immanuel being one of four area churches they served. Others were Bethel Lutheran Church in Lead, Grace Lutheran in Sturgis, and Scandinavian Evangelical Lutheran Church of Dry Creek. The latter church’s original building is between Whitewood and St. Onge and currently known as The Little Dane Church.
Grace Lutheran and Immanuel shared a pastor from 1928 to 1960. Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Spearfish shared a pastor with Immanuel until 1965, when Immanuel called its first resident pastor: H.W. Reinke. The Grace Lutheran-Immanuel relationship lasted less than one year.
Rev. Jack Hill started serving Immanuel in 1967 and did so until 1989.
Immanuel, in 1993, set a goal of becoming an independent congregation. Rev. Baer was called as Whitewood’s resident pastor as part of that aim, which was realized in 2002.
The church does not have its own cemetery. Most of the early members are interred in the Whitewood Cemetery or in the cemetery of The Little Dane Church.
“Our congregation will continue to faithfully preach and teach the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Baer said when asked about the church’s future. He added that the church trusts God to continue blessing the ministry and bring growth.
