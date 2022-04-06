WHITEWOOD — Whitewood citizens received an opportunity to meet candidates in the city’s election set for next Tuesday.
Incumbent mayor Mitch Harmon, mayoral challenger Mike Weyrich, and Ward 3 city council incumbent Jerry Davidson fielded audience questions at a meet-and-greet session Tuesday evening at Hale Hall. Dale O’Dea is set to challenge Davidson but did not appear at the event.
Harmon, Weyrich and Davidson introduced themselves before the questions began.
An audience member asked Weyrich about rumors of his wanting to defund the Whitewood Police Department.
“I never said it,” Weyrich said. “I think having four (officers) is great. If I’m elected, we’re going forward with the four policemen.”
Weyrich expressed his approval of the incoming drug dog, which would benefit Whitewood and western South Dakota. He reiterated what the audience member heard was simply a rumor.
Both addressed the medical cannabis ordinance, which currently calls for possibly having two dispensaries, one growth facility, one manufacturing, and one testing. The city would own one license.
“When we started this, I was adamant that I wanted to make this a dry town,” Harmon said. “But the way the law was written, that is not an option for a small town.”
Weyrich would not change the number of dispensaries. “I don’t think Whitewood needs to be that kind of community,” he said.
Harmon addressed the library and said the city is coming closer to matching what the county funds. He said one of the biggest library issues is that no one knows who owns the building.
This is similar to the Hale Hall situation in which Harmon recalled a lot of back taxes were owed because the building ownership was uncertain.
Weyrich said the library has received county funding for a long time, but the city will need to figure out a funding method. He added the county would not continue funding forever.
“Lots of kids come in there from after school and everything,” Weyrich said. “It’s a place that needs to be kept open.”
Harmon said the city is redoing studies on the water situation in a forced annexation area of Hills Materials. He added another business has requested annexation.
Weyrich said annexation would benefit an area that largely receives police and fire protection already.
Harmon and Weyrich shared their vision for Whitewood.
“We have two of the best-producing wells there is,” Harmon said. “That is probably one of the biggest revenue sources that doesn’t cost us a whole lot of manpower to run.”
Weyrich would like to continue working on the streets, which he said have been a big issue in town for years.
Nothing is set in stone regarding a proposed community center, Weyrich said. He added organizers are searching for funds and formulating plans.
Harmon said he does not think Whitewood should build a community center, preferring an endowment option where another party would fund it and do everything else.
City Hall, Hale Hall, and police department buildings are paid for, according to Harmon. He said three community centers are within a 20-minute drive from Whitewood: Spearfish, Sturgis, and Belle Fourche.
An audience member cited the importance of knowing the candidates, their stance on the issues, and how to contact them.
Davidson said he has done this with cards in Ward 3. He added he knows most of those residents.
“We do have a plan of bringing in new businesses,” Davidson said in responding to another audience question. “We’ve been trying to bring in new businesses.”
Davidson wholeheartedly supports youth programs. He said interest and volunteer numbers are lacking for some of them.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 12.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.