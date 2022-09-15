Whitewood budget passes first reading

WHITEWOOD — Whitewood City Council members approved first reading of a 2023 in budget in which expenditures are projected to surpass revenues by roughly $7,300.
Revenue projections for 2023 amount to $1,896,332, with expense estimates coming to $1,903,625. The expense total represents an 18% increase from the 2022 total of $1,610,845. Revenue numbers show a 13% increase from the $1,678,020 in 2022.
Expenses for the city come to $1,523,935. Numbers are $1,315,560 for the general, $74,825 for the library, $10,900 for third-cent city promotion, $31,650 for debt service, $11,000 from additional sales tax, and $80,000 from the TIFD fund.
That $11,000 sales tax number is for street improvements through the front footage assessments the city conducts every year, according to Whitewood City Finance Officer Cory Heckenlaible.
Heckenlaible said no further changes are anticipated, and the reserve fund will take care of the shortfall.
Two other expense items enter the picture: $247,590 for water and $132,100 for sewer. They help account for the rest of the $1,903,625.
Seven items combine for the revenue estimate of $1,537,335. They are $1,315,560 for the general, $74,825 for the library, $25,000 for third-cent, $15,450 for debt service, $4,500 for economic development, $20,000 for extra sales tax, and $82,000 for the TIFD fund.
Projected water revenues of $306,700 and sewer revenues of $261,000 add up to $567,700. Those futures are added to the $1,537,335 for a $2,105,035 subtotal.
General ($190,066) and library ($18,637) carry a combined undesignated fund balance of $208,703. That total is subtracted from the $2,105,035 subtotal for the final revenue amount of $1,896,332.
