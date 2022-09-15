Whitewood budget passes first reading
WHITEWOOD — Whitewood City Council members approved first reading of a 2023 in budget in which expenditures are projected to surpass revenues by roughly $7,300.

Revenue projections for 2023 amount to $1,896,332, with expense estimates coming to $1,903,625. The expense total represents an 18% increase from the 2022 total of $1,610,845. Revenue numbers show a 13% increase from the $1,678,020 in 2022.

