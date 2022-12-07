Whitewood block closed for 3 hours over suspicious item By Jason Gross Black Hills Pioneer Dec 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WHITEWOOD — A one-block area of Whitewood’s South Street was closed from noon to 3 p.m. Monday.Whitewood Police Department administrator Jim Smit said a suspicious object was discovered on the gravel by the roadside.“One of the residents that always walks brought it to the police department’s attention,” Smit said. The package was shaped to look like a water bottle fully wrapped in yellow tape. It included a note saying, “If you can open this, you get a free smoothie,” according to Smit.“But the way it was positioned, and just the weight of it, we decided we were not going to try and open it,” Smit said. The package measured 9 inches by 2.5 inches.Smit said the state’s DCI bomb team came out, with personnel looking at the package and X-raying it.“They found that it was not a bomb, but it certainly did look like one,” Smit said. The package included frozen water, candy wrappers, and two pencils.Smit said the call could have been scary. “Luckily, it was not as detrimental to the community as we originally thought,” he said.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jim Smit Whitewood Package Police Commerce Dci Bomb Team Personnel × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesResidents concerned about Spearfish mountain goats20+ bronzes stolen from Belle Fourche artist at NFRDaniel DeichertBH Roundup wins rodeo of the year againBF XC runner Sawyer Clarkson signs to run for Gonzaga19 SHS students inducted into National Honor SocietyRayco Development ready to break ground on Deadwood apartmentsDriver licensing exam station moves to Industrial Dr.Spearfish volleyball trending upwardSD hires missing Indigenous, trafficking coordinators Images CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Trending Recipes Trending Videos
