Whitewood approves land purchase

WHITEWOOD — Whitewood City Council members approved purchase of a five-acre land parcel for a proposed community center.
This parcel is along Thompson Street by the new fire hall and will be bought from Northwestern Engineering Company for $200,000.
Whitewood Elementary Principal Brit Porterfield said a community center for after-school programs would be viable. He added enrollment figures last year marked the school’s lowest in 25 years, partly because of COVID-19.
Porterfield said such a facility would take some of the pressure off the library and provide a better environment for families.
“This is a golden opportunity; I will agree,” Whitewood Mayor Mitch Harmon said. He added the four present city council members must decide if they want to speak for the entire city on spending this money.
Jim Wilson has lived here for 75 years and voiced his support for the purchase. He said this is the last land available.
“Whitewood has always just set back and never punched for it,” Wilson said. “That’s why we don’t have a community hall now, probably.”
Jeff Westberg said purchasing the land is not a bad deal for the city. He added it may use the land for another future need if the community center does not materialize.
Whitewood City Finance Officer Cory Heckenlaible said the city has the investments. He started here 12 years ago when the fund was $500,000, and that total is now $750,000.
Heckenlaible said this fund with Waddell & Reed features mainly CDs and low-risk investments. He added the funds may be used however the city sees fit.
“It’s an investment in this community,” Ted Thompson said. “I think we can get lots of people on board to build this, and turn it over to the city someday.”
Will John Johnson expressed confidence the committee does not fear a vote, but time is not on anyone’s side.
“I understand that you want to know you’re doing the right thing for the people,” Johnson said. “That’s also why they voted you into this position.”
Johnson said residents voted in the council members to make decisions on their behalf.
Johnson represents the younger community and said there is not a great establishment of young families. “We have to be more forward-thinking, in my opinion,” he said.
