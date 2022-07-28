WHITEWOOD — The Whitewood City Council approved a second revised change order for the city’s Laurel Street and Utility Improvement project.
This order increases the contract price by $78,227.50.
WHITEWOOD — The Whitewood City Council approved a second revised change order for the city’s Laurel Street and Utility Improvement project.
This order increases the contract price by $78,227.50.
City Finance Officer Cory Heckenlaible said problems arose when crews began digging on Filmore Street.
Heckenlaible said crews thought they could lower the water line but could not do so. He added they had to replace about 1 ½ blocks of 8-inch water main.
Another factor in the change occurred when the restaurant’s sewer should not have been were it is, Heckenlaible said. He added that line needed to be re-routed.
Council members, in a separate action, approved a revised pay application totaling $122,594.65.
Heckenlaible said the original change order featured only the water main. The revised order also includes the sewer re-routing, according to Heckenlaible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.