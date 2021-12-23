Whitebird says Lakota language misunderstood, mistranslated, misused

DEADWOOD — With efforts being made to revive and preserve the Lakota language, fluent Lakota speaker and member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Francis Whitebird says the effort is challenging, as learning the language takes place in the home.
Whitebird was the presenting speaker at a recent Preservation Thursday, hosted by Deadwood Historic Preservation and Deadwood History, Inc. at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC), where he said his native language is misunderstood, mistranslated, and misused.
Whitebird based his presentation on the works of Eugene Beagle, whose work, 40 years in the making, was published in the 1970s and who came to the reservation to learn Lakota, with interviews of more than 155 Lakota individuals, ultimately developing 25,000 words.
“I call him my German consultant,” Whitebird joked.
“There has been some talks about the church (Catholic) and the government phasing away Lakota language,” Whitebird said. “However, what they did was suppressed it.”
Whitebird went on to say that in the 70s, when Lakota language educators began teaching in the schools, they weren’t given any training.
“What they did, was they thought it was a good idea to teach the language in the school, so for 50 years they have been offering courses. The problem is, they have not produced one fluent Lakota student … they are still trying to teach the language.”
Whitebird said when he was a young man, only 1% of Lakota students spoke English.
“The rest of us spoke Lakota,” he said. “Right now, 1% of us speak Lakota. The rest of us speak English. Language supports culture. So what happens is – and nothing wrong with white society – many of the Lakota people don’t speak Lakota … they always say that they took our language away, but they didn’t. We hung on to it. Those of us who didn’t want to give it up, when we got caught, we got punished, but we hung in there and we still have it.”
An audience member asked Whitebird about the recent initiative to revive the Lakota language, based out of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, and what is being done to remedy the substantial loss he referred to.
“Language belongs in the home and not in the school,” Whitebird said. “Language and culture belong in the home. Here’s the reason why. There are people out there who write about our ceremonies. The problem is, our children go to school, read that published book written by a white person that tells us how to think, and so our kids come back and say, ‘I read this book by John Neihardt, and this is what you’re supposed to do.’”
Whitebird went on to say that when his children were young, he took them to several ceremonies.
“I told them, ‘Don’t you dare take an Indian Studies course in college. All of those written books are written by white people. They’re taught by Indian people who don’t speak Lakota. If you want to know something, ask me and I will teach it to you. And I still do that.”
Whitebird described the Lakota language as esoteric, having a different thought pattern and that, when using the English model, a single word or phrase cannot be properly interpreted from a non-native point of view, as Lakota has a completely different sentence structure and formation than English and other European languages.
He went on to explain how Lakota evolves from a young age – first very functional short sentences that address needs, moving on to conversational, then advanced, and, ultimately, Spiritual.
“These are like steps and then a few up on top,” Whitebird said, adding that the Spiritual level of language is attained by very few. “Very few reach that top. And that’s where the culture is, is at the top.”
Whitebird demonstrated how Lakota language is holophrastic, expressing an entire sentence or phrase with one word.
“Another characteristic is polysemic,” Whitebird said. “It’s one word having many meanings.” For example, good and bad can mean many different things.
Repetend, or, a repeated sound, word or phrase, is also characteristic of the Lakota language, for example, “shlou shlou ta” means slippery.
Nasal, throat, and sounds made with the tip of the tongue also comprise Lakota.
As far as mistranslations, Crazy Horse and Sitting Bull are cited as examples, with Crazy Horse translating out to “he owns horse foolish, to be wild, crazy” and Sitting Bull translating out to “bull buffalo, sit, greatest, man with buffalo.”
Many times over the years, words have been gained and lost in translation from Lakota to English until the names no longer make sense or are inaccurate.
“Lakota language is misused,” Whitebird said. “I came up with a word ‘wasicu tized.’ Which means ‘to be white in culture.’ That means that the person is speaking like a white person. Nothing wrong with it, it’s just that when you get into a culture, there’s a big problem with it.”
Whitebird said there is a very small group left that are fluent Lakota speakers.
“What you’re looking at is probably the last generation of fluent Lakota speakers and when we’re gone, Lakota language is going to be at the functional level, the essence of the Lakota language gone,” Whitebird said. “And, so I say the Lakota language is dead, because people don’t speak Lakota.”
In regard to cultural appropriation, Whitebird said this phenomenon, which is to take improperly, or without permission, has occurred in sports, for example, the Atlanta Braves and Kansas City Chiefs, as well as in books such as Black Elk Speaks by John Neihardt.
In regard to the North Dakota Sioux, Whitebird said he wrote an article once addressing the mascot name.
“I said if they really want to keep that name, they should name themselves “little snakes,” because that’s what it means. North Dakota Little Snakes. They didn’t see the humor in there at all.”
Further, Whitebird said he has read Black Elk Speaks.
“I don’t know what he’s talking about,” Whitebird said.
After he finished his education at Harvard, Whitebird spent six years with a tribal elder, learning different ceremonies, songs, and protocols.
“I know how to do a lot of them,” he said.
In researching Black Elk Speaks, he found that Niehardt had a daughter named Heidi who wrote most of the book, interviewing three old men.
“There is a problem there. In those days, and even when I grew up, old men didn’t talk to young women. The culture was in existence where the father-in-law did not speak to a daughter-in-law and a son-in-law did not speak to a mother-in-law,” Whitebird said. “Old men didn’t talk with young white women. How do you think she came up with a lot of that stuff? She made it up. That whole thing is bogus. And they did it to make money.”
Whitebird emphasized that language supports culture.
“Always remember that. If you speak Lakota, you speak Lakota culture because you understand the language, the song, the protocols, ceremonies. If you don’t, you fit into something called pseudo-culture,” he said.
In closing, Whitebird said if one ventures to write about the Lakota culture, there are certain requirements.
“One is, you have to speak Lakota fluently at the spiritual level. Otherwise, you would misrepresent it. That’s one. Two, that you have to be … maybe 50 ceremonies to even understand the ceremonies. Not read it in some book. And three, that Lakota people trust you to write it correctly. Otherwise, you’re going to misrepresent it,” Whitelock said. “That’s where we’re at, folks. And those of us who carry the knowledge, we’re getting few and few.”
Whitebird earned a master’s degree from Harvard Graduate School of Education. He received a Purple Heart in the Vietnam War and also served as chairman of the National Advisory Council on Indian Education for President George H.W. Bush.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.