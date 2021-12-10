This story was originally published in the Salute to Veterans special section that was distributed in our November 10 edition of the Black Hills Pioneer
STURGIS - Kathy White loves her career as an addiction counselor with the Black Hills VA Medical Center.
“I like helping people. It’s a continuation of my service. When I started working for the VA, it was like coming home,” the Air Force veteran said.
When serving in the military, White served individuals who had served their country, but used alcohol or drugs to help them drown their pain or escape from what was going on in the world.
“That’s what a lot of the veterans are doing. They are trying to escape what’s been going on in the world,” she said.
White sees her job as helping veterans to cope with everyday life without turning to drugs or alcohol.
She said the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult on veterans.
“The increase in alcohol and drug use has been really significant,” she said. “These veterans were shut in and couldn’t get out. There was a lot of isolation.”
And many of the veterans she serves do not have family or friends they can turn to with help in their sobriety.
“They have lost everything. A lot of them don’t have family who are supportive anymore because of their addictions. They’ve reached bottom,” she said.
Her goal as an addiction therapist in the homeless program at Fort Meade VA Medical Center is harm reduction.
“We don’t want them to end up back out on the street. We want them to be able to prevent more adverse medical problems. For many, if they continue doing what they are doing, they are going to die,” she said.
White, who was born in upper Michigan, said she grew up all over the place.
“My family was big (10 kids: seven boys and three girls) and my dad went where the work was. He was a jack of all trades and master of none. He worked in the woods. He worked in the oil fields. He was a law enforcement officer. We lived in Nebraska, Colorado, and finally settled over in Wyoming,” White said.
She calls Sundance her hometown, and graduated from high school there in 1976.
She admits: “I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do when I grew up, so I joined the service to see what I was going to do. My intention was only to do a couple years, and then I met my husband (Ron) and we ended up making the Air Force a career.”
White joined the US Air Force in 1977 and completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. Upon graduation, she attended technical school at Shepard AFB, Texas as a medical technician. Her first assignment was at Offutt AFB, Neb., where she worked in OB/GYN, labor and delivery, and newborn nursery.
In October of 1978, Kathy married Ron White at Scott AFB, Ill. She was transferred there in January of 1979, and was assigned to the hospital.
The Whites saw their fair share of the world while serving.
In 1981, she sought further training in the social actions career field as a substance abuse counselor. In December of 1983, Kathy and Ron were transferred to Ellsworth AFB where they remained until April 1986 when they were transferred to Bitburg AB Germany. In 1990, they received orders to Edwards AFB in California and remained there until Kathy retired as a master sergeant in February 1995. Following her husband’s retirement in 1997, they moved to Sturgis.
“I say he brought me home,” Kathy White said. “But Ron fell in love with the Hills.”
The Whites have three children: a daughter Nicole and two sons Anthony and Richard. Both the boys also spent time serving in the Air Force.
White has a family legacy of military service. Her dad served in the Air Force, and her uncles also served in other branches of the military.
“I picked Air Force because daddy was Air Force,” White said. “Also, a couple of my brothers had gone in the service. When I joined, they told me I’d never make it through basic. I said, ‘I’ll show you.’”
And she did.
“I played basketball and volleyball in high school. I even ran track for a while. I held my own,” she said.
In 1998, White got her certification as a as an addiction therapist.
White’s civilian career took her to Youth and Family Services in Rapid City. That was followed by a position as a substance abuse counselor at Northern Hills Alcohol and Drug. There, she worked her way up from addiction counselor, counselor trainer/supervisor to clinical director.
In 2012, Kathy began working for the Department of Veteran Affairs as an addiction therapist in Hot Springs. In August of 2014, she transferred to the Community Based Outpatient Treatment Clinic in Rapid City where she worked as the Lead Addiction Therapist. She now works at an Addiction Therapist in the homeless program at Fort Meade VA Medical Center.
White is also an international certified alcohol and drug abuse counselor and was appointed by Gov. Mike Rounds to the Board of Addiction and Prevention Professionals in 2004 and was reappointed for two additional terms by Gov. Dennis Daugaard. Kathy remained on the board of directors until Oct. 31, 2015, when her final term expired.
White is a member of the South Dakota Association of Addiction and Prevention Professionals, as well as The National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors (NAADAC).
White and her family sponsored four foreign exchange students, two from Germany and two from Spain, and received the President’s Volunteer Service Award in 2012.
The Whites are members of St. Francis Catholic Church in Sturgis, and Kathy has volunteered with the catechism program.
Kathy White is a member of the Sault Ste Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, Sault Ste Marie, Mich.
White enjoys fishing, camping hiking and rock hunting. She is also likes ceramics, gardening, craft painting, genealogy, cooking, and spending time with her family.
