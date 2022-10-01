SPEARFISH — In 2016, the American bison was officially declared the country’s national mammal, cementing the powerful Great Plains grazer forever as a symbol of the indomitable spirit of the U.S. A far cry from nearly 150 years ago when the United State’s government hunted and killed the majestic giants en masse in a deliberate attempt to wipe all traces of Native American culture from the country.
“When I think of the buffalo, I think with the almost decimation of the bison in these traditional homelands of the Lakota people, I’m so thankful that there were folks who understood the importance of this sacred species, and they did not let this happen,” said Jace DeCory, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and a retired assistant professor of American indian studies at Black Hills State University.
It’s estimated that at their peak, bison thundered across the Great Plains in numbers ranging from between 30 million to 60 million. By the mid-1800s, there were as few as 300 bison left in the wild. In 1886 William Temple Hornaday, a taxidermist with the Smithsonian Institute, led an expedition to Montana to collect American bison specimens for the museum. What he brought back sparked a national interest in preserving and restoring the Tatanka (great beast in Lakota). Thanks to conservation efforts spurred by Hornaday’s expedition, and a better understanding of how important bison are to the natural landscape, their numbers are on the rise. As of 2021, approximately 30,000 bison now roam the plains in public and private herds. One herd of around 1,300 live at Custer State Park and are the stars of the annual Buffalo Roundup, which took place yesterday.
“We’re so fortunate that we have the bison that we have today because of the wherewithal, or the good thinking of the folks back in the day that didn’t want to loose this natural resource.”
The Lakota people, along with all the other Great Plains tribes, revere all living creatures and even the land itself as sacred, but the bison, or buffalo as it is also known, is held in a particular regard.
“It is our belief that if the buffalo ever becomes extinct, (if) there are no more buffalo, then there are no more Lakota people,” DeCory said. “We are no more, if they are no more.”
Contrary to the oversimplification of pop culture, the indigenous people of the Great Plains don’t worship bison, as DeCory explained, it’s more of an homage paid to these creatures.
“We don’t pray to the buffalo. We don’t pray to man. We don’t pray that way. We pray for, that we may have long life and that the buffalo will have long life,” she said. “So we are connected forever.”
DeCory said that the Lakota language does not contain a word for “animals,” instead they use the term “wamakaskan oyate,” which she said, translates to “those that move on the Earth.”
“That is the closest thing that we have to animals,” DeCory explained. “We refer to them as our relatives, they are not human relatives, but they are our relatives. We are all connected somehow, we’re all related.”
The relationship between the Lakota people and the bison is an interconnected cycle, when a bison is killed it is honored for the part it has played in the fulfillment of that cycle.
“We’re a practical people too,” she said. “On the one hand, we have to survive. On the other hand, we want (the bison) to survive; so we don’t over-hunt, we don’t over-use; we only take what we need. And to honor them, we don’t waste the parts of the animal that, perhaps, other cultures, or other people might waste.”
To show their reverence for the bison, DeCory said that there are songs that are sung, and prayers that are said before and after a buffalo hunt, as well as while the animal is being harvested.
“We pray with it, we thank it for it’s life, and we acknowledge it as our source of sustenance, but also that we are thankful that they are here on this Earth so that we may live,” she said.
DeCory compared the bison honoring ceremonies to something akin to the mixed emotions one might feel at a funeral.
“You’re happy that you knew this person, you loved this person, you spent time with this person, but your sad that they’re no longer with us,” She said. “So it’s kind of a combination of things.”
The government’s plan worked in the eyes of many tribal leaders. As the bison were removed from the land, the Lakota and many other indigenous tribes felt a piece of themselves being taken away. Defeated and disheartened, it was easy for the federal government to round them up and cast them onto designated areas where they could be controlled.
“When the policy was to remove the buffalo from the landscape, that wasn’t because the federal government was mad at the buffalo, it was to try to control us as indigenous people,” said Troy Heinert, a former South Dakota state senator, and executive director of the Intertribal Buffalo Council (ITBC). “The buffalo was our Wal-Mart before there was a Wal-Mart. It wasn’t just a food source, it was shelter, it was tools, it was medicine, it was clothing, it was pillows, it was toys. Everything that that buffalo provided made our life able to be lived in this environment.”
More than just a material source, Heinert said that the Lakota people also saw the bison as teachers. By observing how herds moved and interacted, the tribe was able to take lessons from the highly social and steadfast animals, and pass them down through the generations.
“The old ones would teach our young children to be like the buffalo, to stand up, to brace against the wind, and to be resilient,” he said. “When the buffalo were eradicated and we were forced to move to reservations, that kind of land-locked us and it completely changed what we’ve always done. And though that was 150-200 years ago, those effects are still evident.”
Each tribe has their own variation of how the relationship between the bison and its people was formed, but Heinert explained that in the Lakota creation story, it was the bison that led their ancestors out from Wind Cave in the -southern Black Hills.
“Spiritually, the buffalo is just about as high as it gets when you talk about the relationship,” he said. “When you talk ecologically, the buffalo is a keystone species, everything else happens because of the buffalo … they helped control that woody underbrush, they created those wallers that allowed for rain and runoff to be collected, which helped other plants and animals thrive.”
It’s been well established by nutritionists that bison meat is a much more efficient dietary supplement than commercial beef, which is another reason the reduction of bison availability has hit the native community so hard.
“Some of the health disparities that our native communities have seen are because we’ve changed those indigenous diets. When we went from being able to eat buffalo to the commodity program, more highly processed foods, you can look at the health disparities that native peoples face versus non-natives,” Heinert explained. “In South Dakota (native people) have about a 14-year life-expectancy difference (than non-natives) and some of that, I think, can be attributed to what happened when the buffalo were removed.”
Heinert’s work with the ITBC is in direct response to the government’s eradication program of the 1870s. It’s meant to restore the indigenous people of the county some of what they’ve lost when so much was taken from them.
“It was decided that we need to restore this back in to indigenous people’s lives for cultural and spiritual wellbeing as well as restore that indigenous food source,” Heinert explained.
Started 30 years ago in the Black Hills, by a collaboration of nine tribes, the ITBC has grown to include over 80 tribes across 20 states, managing more than 20,000 head of bison comprising 55 individual herds.
Heinert said that many Northern Plains tribes have maintained bison herds on their land, but until the ITBC, there was no cohesive management plan in place. The ITBC keeps in constant contact with the federally-managed herds that they contract with in order to keep a running tally of how many animals they will have to distribute to the various tribes across the nation. The tribes themselves file requests with the ITBC for bison as their management needs shift, and the council determines how many bison, from what other herds will go where in order to maintain a healthy genetic diversity. The program doesn’t just help to restore a relationship to tribes and the bison, it also goes a long way to help repair some of the damage done to the relationship between the federal government and tribal leadership.
“We have direct relationships with federal parks and federal grasslands to take their surplus buffalo, which helps their parks remain healthy and at the same time is able to provide a supplement to these tribal herds. So it’s a very good partnership,” Heinert said.
Recently, the ITBC transferred 58 bison from the North Rim at Grand Canyon National Park to the Iowa Tribe of the Oklahoma and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. The council is also scheduled to move some bison from Badlands National Park into the Pine Ridge and Rosebud Reservations in October.
