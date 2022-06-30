Where’s the BOOM?

NORTHERN HILLS — Public fireworks displays are planned throughout the area this coming week to celebrate Independence Day weekend.
Following are locations and details:
LEAD
Experience the amazing echoes and booms of fireworks over the Open Cut at Lead. The public display is scheduled for dusk on Monday, July 4. You can get a great view from Manuel Brother’s Park and the parking lot of the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center, as well as all of Mill Street and the hill side next to Subway restaurant. If you can see the Open Cut you’ll be able to see the fireworks.
BELLE FOURCHE
Belle Fourche kicks things off with the first of its two fireworks shows about 10 p.m. Saturday, July 2 following the Black Hills Roundup rodeo performance. Belle Fourche will follow that up with a second public fireworks display on Sunday, July 3 after the rodeo. The 103nd Annual Black Hills Roundup parade will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 4.
STURGIS
The city of Sturgis fireworks show begins at dark at the Sturgis Fairgrounds on Ball Park Road on Dunday, July 3.
PIEDMONT
The annual Piedmont Fourth of July Parade will be noon Monday, July 4. A public fireworks display will be at dusk Sunday at The Barn in Piedmont.
RAPID CITY
Black Hills Speedway, 2467 Jolly Lane, will have a public fireworks display following the races on Friday, July 1. There also will be a fireworks display following the Post 22 baseball game at Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium, 2721 Canyon Lake Dr., following the game on Saturday July 2. And, the city of Rapid City will provide a public fireworks display at the Executive Golf Course, 210 Founders Park, at dusk on Sunday, July 3. The rainout date is Monday.
CUSTER
A public fireworks display is planned for 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 4 at Pageant Hills in Custer.
DEVILS TOWER
A public fireworks display is planned for dusk on Monday, July 4 at the Devils Tower KOA.
HOT SPRINGS
A public fireworks display is planned for dusk on Monday, July 4.
PHILLIP
A public fireworks display is planned for dusk at Lake Waggoner in Phillip, Monday, July 4.
WALL
A public fireworks display is scheduled at dusk, Saturday, July 2 at the Wall Community Golf Course.
