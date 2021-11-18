Where’s Sunnyhill Road?

LEAD — The city of Lead will look into putting up more signage to distinguish between Sunnyhill Road and Miners Avenue, Lead Police Chief John Wainman said Monday. On Monday, Debbie Vardiman, who lives on Sunnyhill Road, asked the city to consider putting up a street sign for Sunnyhill near where the street starts.
Currently, she said the only signage names Miners Avenue, even though the two are separate streets. This can be especially confusing for visitors, who don’t find out they are on Sunnyhill until the street sign near Ridge Road. “And by then, the campers are in a predicament,” she said.
Wainman told members of the city commission that he will investigate the matter and install appropriate signage where it is needed.
