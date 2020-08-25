‘Where honesty and integrity MEAT’

BELLE FOURCHE –– Integrity Meats has been supplying the Belle Fourche community and beyond with quality meat processing for two decades.
The business celebrated its 20th anniversary on Aug. 14. Two decades ago, Larry and Alana Strickand started out in a significantly smaller space on Grant Street. One day shy of a year later, the business moved to its current location off of Industrial Street on the north end of Belle Fourche.
At the young age of 19, Larry cut into the meat industry.
“I’ve got 40 years’ experience,” Larry said.
Originally from Sturgis, Larry attended culinary school at Mitchell VoTech for two years.
“I wanted to cook first but couldn’t make no money so I started cutting meat,” Larry said. “But I do love to cut meat.”
Larry married Alana, of Nisland, in 1987 and had three children. After a number of years working at half-a-dozen area meat markets, when all of their children were school-aged, the couple decided it was time to strike out on their own.
“I took everything I learned from them and created something pure … I took the expertise out of every one of them,” Larry said.
“(A banker) took a chance on us and loaned us a while $20,000 to begin our adventure and we put it together,” Alana said. “The kids helped us … so it’s been a family business ever since. It took all of us to make it work.”
Two of the Strickland children continue to work for the family business. Alana got an associate degree in accounting and secretarial work and did the company’s books.
“We had nothing … used equipment, but we put it all together, though,” she said. “It was a challenge. Sometimes, just those small beginnings are fun.”
As money was tight back then, Alana said the family ate the ends and pieces of the steaks that the plant processed.
“And the kids would go, ‘uh, not steak pieces again,’” she said with a chuckle. “Now they’re older and they go, ‘do you have any more of those steak pieces … man, we wish we had them now.’”
The couple’s daughter Amy has worked at the family business for many years.
“She stood on an old … milk crate and she wrapped burger after school,” Alana said. “And she’s our wrapper now.”
“What’s the saying … ‘never despise small beginnings,’” Alana said. “And that is so true; we’ve had a lot of great customers through the years, we’ve had a lot of great employees through the years, and we are truly blessed.”
Integrity Meats is a custom meat processing plant that mainly works with beef, pork, and chicken. And during hunting season, the business processes wild game.
“We have (customers) from North Dakota, Montana, Nebraska, Wyoming,” Alana said. “We have customers from, gosh, all over.”
Two years ago, the couple extended the space, adding a 16-foot by 18-foot cooler at the back of the building to accommodate more customers. After slaughtering an animal, they put the meat in the cooler prior to embarking upon the aging process.
“So, it makes it a better product,” Alana said.
The meat plant processes 12 heads of beef each week before moving on to wild game.
“We feel like we want to take care of our customers that area here, year-round, not just the out-of-state hunters,” Alana said.
With four part-time and six fulltime staff, the business is bustling.
“Our schedule is out (through) next June,” she said. “There’s just a lot of demand for processors. Our goal is to give them the best product that they can have and feed their families.”
The name of the business was uniquely inspired.
“We got Integrity Meats by asking God what he wanted us to name it,” Alana said. “And he said he wanted it to be a business that was full of integrity and honesty. And if it wasn’t for him, we probably wouldn’t be still in business.”
And sticking to those morals has continued all these years.
“That’s our motto – ‘where honesty and quality MEAT,’” she said.
When the business began, Larry said they could harvest the animal hides and sell them for $45-$50 a piece. Now, nobody will buy them.
“Nowadays, they’re not even worth a bag of salt … we have to throw them away,” he said. “We do not save hides in the United States anymore.”
“Meat cutting is a trade,” Alana said. “If you can cut up meat, you can feed your family. It is not something you can go to school and be book smart about. It would be nice to see more people realize that where they want to do something like that. And see how you take that whole critter apart … and see it all hanging there and then you take this part away, and this part away, and here comes chuck roast, there comes arm roast, there’s a (sirloin tip) roast or a steak or some tips.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has had an effect on all sectors of business, and Integrity Meats what no different. Trying to avoid paying $11-$12 per pound of hamburger, Larry said people flocked the meat locker where they could afford the more consistent prices.
“We didn’t raise our prices because we didn’t feel like it was right,” Alana said.
Retirement is a touchy subject for the pair. At almost 60 years old, Larry said he’s not ready. Alana, on the other hand, said she’d like to but she’s not sure Larry will ever be ready.
“When you own a business and you work like you do … you’re always giving,” Alana said. “When you own a business, you can’t be selfish; you have to give to everybody.”
The couple is overflowing with gratitude to have served the community for two decades.
“We are so grateful and so thankful and blessed that we are here, and we’re still going strong,” Alana said.
“And I’ve got all my fingers,” Larry laughed.
