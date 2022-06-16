Where did the Custer bear come from?

CUSTER — A black bear spotted recently in the Custer area was not one captured by the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Department, although biologists have wanted to catch one of the bruins spotted in the Hills in recent years.
On Monday, a jet black bear with a brown muzzle was seen in the Hazelrodt Cutofff/Sydney Park area south of Custer. Its presence was verified by Custer sheriff deputies and GF&P conservation officers, said Trenton Haffley, terrestrial resource supervisor for the GF&P.
“We’ve had two other reports of likely the same bear and both of those reports were taken on Thursday, one in the morning and one in the evening from roughly that same area,” he told the Pioneer.
Although the area is, “fairly densely populated for a rural area,” none of the reports the department received so far have suggested the bear has been associated with feeding on garbage, or human food or such.
The bear has a yellow eartag in one year.
“We’re working on tracking down where it may have come from, but so far we don’t have any leads,” Haffley said. “The eartag is very small, and if there are identifying marks on the tag, they’re very difficult to read.”
For the past several years, a growing number of bear sightings in the Hills have been reported.
Haffley said 2021 was a very active year for bear reports, but only one could be verified. He said it is likely that most of the reports were generated from one bear spotted in the Maitand area in early May which traveled south toward Hot Springs by the end of the month.
Reports of a sow with cubs spotted this May north of Spearfish circulated throughout the community and to the GF&P; however, Haffley said, the, “video quality is too poor to confirm whether the animals are bears or not and GF&P has not been able to contact the owner of the video.”
He said no other reports of bears in the area north of Spearfish have been received.
In 2021, a bear was photographed in the Maitland area and then captured on video in Lead and at the Mystic Hills Hideaway.
In 2020, a bear was videoed loping through a field near Hermosa.
In 2019, one was captured on a trail camera in the Aspen Hills area outside of Spearfish, and just before then, it was in the Mountain Plains area rummaging through garbage.
“The bears that GF&P has been documenting in the last few years are likely dispersing animals from adjacent states which is common from young animals, particularly predators like bears and mountain lions,” Haffley said. “Because of the lack of consistent verified reports of bears, it’s unlikely that there is a resident bear population in the Black Hills and the bears that do show up in the spring are likely young males dispersing from their natal area and looking for females during the black bear breeding season which is in May through June.”
Haffley said previously that if people do spot bears, that they should call the GF&P, as the department would like to capture them to begin collecting data on individual animals. People can call (605) 394-2391 to make a report.
Haffley said in 2021 when reports were made, they were made so far after the fact that the GF&P couldn’t locate the animals to attempt to capture them.
Bears are commonly captured in one of two ways — one is in a large round cage they animals climb in before they step on a plate releasing a door that drops behind them. The other is by snaring the leg of the animal with a cable. In both cases, the animals are tranquilized before biologists begin working on the animal. They are released immediately afterward.
Bears are native to the Black Hills, and they are listed as a big game species although the GF&P has no plans to have a open hunting season on them. Nor does the department plan to reintroduce the animals, Haffley said, although, “they may recolonize on their own.”
“We’d just remind folks that bears tend to be more afraid of people than people are of bears and black bears especially will probably run away if encountered,” Haffley said. “Folks in the Custer area would be wise to ensure garbage and any food item is stored securely until the bear moves on. For additional tips and safety info, visit bearwise.org.”
