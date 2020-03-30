When you're on your own, we are there with you.

As the United States faces the worst public health crisis in a generation, we want you to know we are there for you — and with you.
Whatever happens, whenever it happens, your Black Hills Pioneer newspaper will be there with you.
We’ll be there to let you know how our community is managing through this crisis — from business to government to the healthcare system and schools to the drastic impact on individuals and families.
And we’ll be there to let you know about the good and extraordinary things happening in the midst of this crisis — the citizens sewing masks for health workers, our neighbors and non-profit workers attending to the most vulnerable in our community, the volunteers bringing food to elderly people who cannot leave their homes, the healthcare workers putting themselves in harm’s way to care for the sick.
Amidst the sadness and anxiety, there are uplifting moments that remind us of the resilience of the human spirit, and we’ll be there to document those too.
Gov. Kristi Noem said COVID-19 has created an unprecedented health and economic crisis in our state.
“It’s important to remember, this is not an ancient plague — we have the knowledge and the resources of modern medicine that give us the tools to defeat this, as we have so many other illnesses that we’ve dealt with in the past from polio to flu,” Noem said. “Rest assured that we will do so.”
We are here to help you make sense of the situation and to help you navigate it.
Having fact-based, reliable reporting that provides public scrutiny and oversight is more important than ever. Together, across the many decades since June 8, 1876, this newspaper and its readers have navigated horrific events — natural disasters, wars, terrorism, financial downturns, periods of extreme political and societal division.
This challenge is greater than any of those, but, rest assured, we’ll be here for you. The communities of Spearfish, Lead, Deadwood, Central City, Whitewood, St. Onge, Belle Fourche, Newell, Sturgis, Piedmont, Black Hawk, Summerset, Rapid City and the entire Black Hills, along with our neighboring states are a group of people with resolve, that will come together to build and rebuild, as long as it may take. Calm. Caution. Compassion. Communication. We can do this together.
On behalf of our dedicated staff, and independent carriers, be well.
