When a Letter to the Editor becomes a Story

SPEARFISH — Sometimes reporters report on themselves.
The Pioneer receives hundreds, if not thousands, of news tips each year. We listen to them all, and sometimes our investigations lead us through some pretty convoluted avenues of the various institutions that we cover.
This is the story of one such investigation into a news story, it is not meant as an indictment of the system that’s in place, nor the validity of the charge that led us to conduct it. This story will illustrate the steps our reporters took to gather the facts of a situation and the way in which the discovery of those facts impacted the outcome of the story itself.
As you read, we encourage you to
consider how you would react to the questions presented. Who would you have contacted? What questions would you ask?
The news tip
Days before the primary election was held on June 7, a letter to the editor was sent to the Black Hills Pioneer. As we always do, we verified the authenticity of the letter and then went about verifying the content. It was penned by Benjamin Pisani, promoting his candidacy for Precinct 2 Republican convention committeeman alleged that his opponent, Thomas Nelson, falsified his residency in Spearfish in order to run in the race against him. Due to the time constraints between when the letter was received and when it needed to be published, before the election, the Pioneer, with Pisani’s permission, removed the allegation part of the letter, as initial fact-checking calls were not being returned in time.
Committeemen and committeewomen are elected within the party to attend the annual South Dakota Republican State Convention and select the candidates who will represent the party in the following election for constitutional offices such as attorney general, secretery of state, auditor, and more.
Each county in the state is broken up into precincts, and each precinct elects one committeeman or committeewoman to be its delegate at the convention.
In his letter, Pisani alleged that Nelson does not live at the address listed on his voter registration, 3530 E. Colorado Blvd., in Spearfish, thereby making him ineligible for elected office in the precinct.
Pisani told the Pioneer he took his concern to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office, but was told to contact the county auditor to register his complaint.
He did so, and the Lawrence County Auditor referred him to the sheriff. Pisani said he met with Sheriff Brian Dean, State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald, and Auditor Brenda McGruder. After the meeting, Sheriff Dean forwarded the info to the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) at the Attorney General’s office. Pisani attempted to follow up with the AG’s office numerous times, but hadn’t heard back.
The Pioneer steps in (goes to work)
First, the Pioneer reached out to the sheriff and attorney general’s offices to find out the status of the investigation. Tim Borman, chief of staff at the Attorney General’s office said that there currently was no investigation taking place into the allegation because it did not come from Republican leadership.
“A committee (precinct) person has no other obligations, authority, or power other than being able to go to that convention on behalf of their party to cast that vote,” Bormann said. “If it is a direct campaign violation — voter registration thing, then it’s gonna go through the secretary of state and wind up back here (attorney general’s office). If it’s a precinct issue, it goes through the party.”
Next, the Pioneer reached out to Mary Fitzgerald, the chair of the Lawrence County Republican party, but she declined to comment because she was also in the midst of her re-election campaign. She could not be reached for comment following the election.
Dan Lederman, chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party was contacted to inquire as to whether he had been made aware of the allegation and if he planned to make a formal complaint to the attorney general’s office, or to investigate the matter.
“Any complaints about residency or ineligibility for candidates should be directed to the secretary of state’s office,” Lederman said. “The party doesn’t get involved with those complaints prior to the primary.”
Lederman explained that once a precinct committeeperson is elected, a credentialing committee would verify each delegate at the convention.
“So, if somebody says, ‘hey, they’re not eligible, they should never have won their election,’ they could take it up with the credentials committee,” he said.
Determining residency
A simple Google search showed that the property located at 3530 E. Colorado Blvd. consisted of a pole barn and a small garage of similar design. A reporter drove out to investigate the structure, and found a fifth-wheel camper trailer parked at the property.
A call to the city of Spearfish revealed that there are no city water or sewer lines servicing the property, and that there was no record of any city services being provided to the structure. However, the property is located in the C-2: Highway Service Commercial zone, which does allow for residential use. Nick Broyles, the city’s new planning director was unable to answer whether the structure fit the minimum standards to qualify as a residence.
“We are unable to answer without an inspection,” he said via email. “We cannot answer whether State law would allow residency to be claimed.”
South Dakota statute 12-1-4, states that, “For the purposes of this title, the term, residence, means the place in which a person has fixed his or her habitation and to which the person, whenever absent, intends to return. A person who has left home and gone into another state or territory or county of this state for a temporary purpose only has not changed his or her residence.
“A person is considered to have gained a residence in any county or municipality of this state in which the person actually lives, if the person has no present intention of leaving,” the law continues. “If a person moves to another state, or to any of the other territories, with the intention of making it his or her permanent home, the person thereby loses residence in this state.”
State law does not prohibit the use of post office boxes as valid voter registration addresses. Additionally, businesses such as South Dakota Residency Center, located in the KOA campground in Spearfish as one example, offer mail-forwarding services to people who travel but want to use a South Dakota address for residency claims. All that is required is a legitimate South Dakota address, which the business provides, then promises to forward the person’s mail to any other location they wish; a one-night stay at a legitimate South Dakota address, which can also be provided by the campground; and a notarized, signed affidavit ensuring that the person does not claim residency in any other state, and that all licensing and voter registration is done in South Dakota.
The state has long been a haven for part-time residents looking to take advantage of cheap vehicle registration, no state income tax, and other savings. Even state legislators list post office boxes as their addresses. Seventeen of the 105 state lawmakers claim residency in their districts through P.O. boxes. (See chart to the right)
‘Residency is a state of mind’
“Determining residency is not an easy thing,” said Sen. David Wheeler, R-Huron, and chair of the Republican credentials committee. “The case law on that in South Dakota is pretty liberal, and for the most part, residency is a state of mind. If somebody considers their residency to be there, and they have a place to live there, and that’s where they intend to return to, that’s about all it takes as long as they haven’t voted in some other election or registered somewhere else or declared (their) legal residency on some legal document somewhere else, it’s not easy to prove that they’re not a resident.”
Wheeler said that the committee doesn’t have the time or the resources to investigate the validity of all candidates who win elections.
“We assume that the records we receive from each county party are accurate, and we assume that the fillings with the secretary of state are accurate, and someone else would have to double check that,” he said.
If there is a concern about a delegate member of the party, Wheeler said that would need to be brought by another delegate in order to spark an investigation by the committee.
“Going through the process of a valid delegate making the complaint at least tells us there’s maybe something there to spend committee time to look at,” Wheeler said. “If someone did, and the committee could theoretically make a determination that Thomas Nelson isn’t a resident of the precinct and therefore isn’t eligible to serve as a precinct committee man and then he would not get credentials.”
The Pioneer contacted the Secretary of State’s office by phone and e-mail before and after the election. All of our questions went unanswered.
So, what does Tom have to say?
Once we had learned as many facts, and gained as much information about the situation and allegations as we could, it was time to place a call to Nelson himself in order to get his account of things. He was adamant that the Spearfish address was his residence.
“Here’s the deal, I’ve got a full-service camper. … It’s got water, it’s got sewer, so whenever I stay there, I’m perfectly sound,” Nelson said. “And the other thing is — I’ve already talked to the city, I’m in the process — I don’t know if I’m gonna get it done this year, but I’m gonna put a little house on that lot, and I will have water and sewer. I’ve already talked to my neighbor Greg Percevich (who owns The Clubhouse Golf Simulator next to Nelson’s property), I’ll be tying into his water and sewer, so that’s all in the works and I do spend plenty of time there.”
Nelson explained that when he and his wife decided to split their time between Spearfish and Sioux Falls to be closer to their grandkids, they sold their townhouse on Caddy Drive, in 2020, with the intention of building a downscaled home at their property on Colorado Boulevard.
“That sold quicker than I thought it was going to. If all the cards would have lined up, I would have had something built on there before we sold, but as it was, we got an offer, we accepted it and I moved out to ‘the barn,’” he said.
Nelson’s wife, Melodee Nelson is registered to vote in Sioux Falls and cast her ballot from that address in the June election.
According to the Minnehaha County Auditor’s office, Tom has never registered to vote in Minnehaha County. Rather, according to the Lawrence County Auditor’s office, he first registered to vote in Lawrence County in 1984 and has maintained it, although updated from time to time since then. He served 11 years as the city of Lead’s mayor, and another four as state senator. He cast his June ballot via absentee voting, according to records.
Nelson said that as a lifelong Lawrence County resident, he wanted to maintain residency in Spearfish to stay connected to local politics. It should also be noted that Nelson won the Precinct 2 committeeman election against Pisani by a margin of 80%.
In conclusion…
So, there you have it — a potential ineligible candidate story turned out to be, at most, taking advantage of ambiguity in South Dakota’s residency laws. Should Nelson be excluded from holding an elected office in Lawrence County simply because he spends part of his time in Minnehaha County? The answer, technically, legally is, ‘no,’ he should not. An investigation was made by the media. A candidate was questioned on the merits of his campaign, and answers were freely given, without malice or spiteful contempt of the process. The news tip was unfounded. No conspiracy was uncovered; no midnight meetings in dark parking garages had taken place. However, there was plenty of passing the buck by those in charge of oversight.
That’s one of our jobs, local newspapers are an independent investigative source of information to the public. Not every story leads to uncovering an overt corruption or wrongdoing, but providing the people with a fuller picture of how the system works, helps to maintain a fair and transparent institution. If members of the Republican Party see this and think, “that doesn’t seem right,” then change will need to come from within.
P.O. Boxes around the state
Of the 105 legislators who served during the 2022 Legislative Session, 17 members listed post office boxes as their address.
They include:
Representatives
Shawn Bordeaux, R-Mission
Kirk Chaffee, R-Whitewood
Mary Fitzgerald-R-St. Onge
Lana Greenfield, R-Doland
Scott Odenbach, R-Spearfish
Marty Overweg, R-New Holland
Peri Pourier, D-Pine Ridge
Bethany Soye, R-Sioux Falls
Dean Wink, R-Howes
Senators
Gary Cammack, R-Union Center
Mary Duvall, R-Pierre
Red Dawn Foster, D-Pine Ridge
David Johnson, R-Rapid City
Ryan Maher, R-Isabel
Arthur Rusch, R-Vermillion
V.J. Smith, R-Brookings
David Wheeler, R-Huron
