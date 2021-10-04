What would our community look like without the local newspaper?

OPINION — Our front page today got your attention, didn’t it?
Oct. 3-9 marks National Newspaper Week, and this week we are dedicating a significant amount of space to show the importance of newspapers, and especially local community newspapers. This includes today’s “whiteout.”
So take a moment and think, just what would your community look like without your local newspaper?
Your local newspaper is something that many people take for granted. It is there when you wake up in the morning or when you come home from work. On its pages are the stories recapping local governmental meetings such as city council meetings and school board meetings. There are stories of triumph and tragedy. There are stories holding people, organizations, governments, and officials accountable for their actions. And there are stories featuring the best of our local citizens.
But there is so much more that grace the pages.
Your child’s picture from the big game is there, ready for you to clip it out and put it on the refrigerator or in the scrapbook.
Your neighbors’ obituaries are published in the paper, giving readers an opportunity to learn about their lives.
You can browse the classifieds to find that job or plan your yard sale day.
You can quickly find your new home, or if you already have one, you can find the handyman, plumber, or electrician to come make those necessary repairs.
Our newspaper publishes critical information from the Governor’s Office and the state Department of Health. We publish exclusive interviews from doctors and researchers helping us navigate the first global pandemic in a century.
And you can find the legal notices and meeting minutes required by local and state governments to publish.
Local newspapers stand as an independent and permanent record keeper of these items, something that is so critical when it comes to being the consistent watchdog of the government.
Over the past year, our advertising sales team pivoted to offer local businesses innovative ways of marketing, and opportunities for local residents to continue to support those businesses as we continue to recover and emerge.
We are accountable for our news stories and we are a source for news that you can count on.
We have a vested interest in our communities as we live there along side you.
So do yourself a favor: Support your local newspaper. Support local journalism. When you do, you support your community.
