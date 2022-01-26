What to know about testing for COVID at home

SPEARFISH — As at-home testing kits for COVID-19 become more widely available and reliable, health care professionals with Monument Health are encouraging folks to test their symptoms at home before heading out.
“If you have a positive result, you can assume it’s positive, you don’t need further testing, you don’t need a follow-up test at the clinic. If it’s positive you can be assured that you’re positive,” said Dr. Kelsey Nylander, medical director of Monument Health Spearfish Urgent Care Services. “We just don’t see false positives in these at home tests.”
Monument Health recommends that only people who are exhibiting symptoms should get tested. Symptoms include cough, sore throat, runny nose, fever, shortness of breath, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, and body aches.
Nylander said loss of taste and smell has become a less prominent symptom with the omicron variant.
“We still have a few (lost senses of taste and smell), but it’s not like it was before when everybody (who tested positive) did,” she said.
For people who feel they may have come into close contact with a positive, or potentially positive COVID-19 patient, Nylander suggested continuing to follow the CDC guidelines for wearing masks while indoors and monitoring for symptoms.
“You could come up with symptoms two days later and be positive and in that window, you could have still been carrying the virus,” she said.
Health officials are urging people to wear level 2 or level 3 surgical masks rather than cloth masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Level 2 and 3 surgical masks can be identified by the metal band along the nose ridgeline.
“N95 is the best mask, but any mask is better than no mask,” Nylander said. “The level 3 is like the step below the N95 mask.”
Nylander said the at home tests are proving to be just as accurate as the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests issued at drive through stations, but for best results, tests shouldn’t be administered too early after symptoms occur.
“COVID is about how many tools we can have in our toolbox to stay ahead of the infections,” she said. “If you test very early, you can get a negative result and still have COVID, you need to re test, if you have symptoms, 48 hours later to make sure.”
Nylander said two negative home tests, 48 hours apart is a good indicator that your symptoms are not caused by COVID.
If a person does test positive for COVID-19, current guidelines from the CDC are five days of quarantine as long as the symptoms remain mild. If symptoms worsen, seek medical assistance from a provider or emergency room. If, after five days of isolation, symptoms are improving, and the patient is fever free for 24 hours without the use a fever reducing medication, they can return to daily life, but must wear a mask when around other people for at least the next five days.
Nylander said that schools and businesses are creating their own policies regarding staying home with an illness during the pandemic, so it’s important to inform employers or school officials if there is an illness in the home, whether it’s COVID-19 or the flu.
Regardless, anyone with symptoms on an illness should stay home.
“The concern with COVID is the volume of people who get sick and need hospitalization. We can typically manage the volume of patients that would need hospitalization with flu, what we have found with COVID is that the percentage of patients that need hospitalization is greater,” Nylander said. “It spreads, and the more people we have that become positive, then we have more people that are potentially going to need a higher level of care and we only have so much resources and staff.”
Being able to test yourself for COVID-19 at home before making the choice to go out or stay home, could be a game changing moment for the lifespan of this pandemic even for those who are unwilling, or unable to get vaccinated.
“The thing with COVID is, if we can get people to quarantine early and not spread it to the next person, it helps slow it down quite significantly,” Nylander explained.
Last week the South Dakota Department of Health announced that it had received 187,500 FDA-authorized at home tests, with an additional 1 million on the way, which will be distributed in places such as courthouses, airports, schools, pharmacies, among other sites, over the next two weeks. Currently, residents can order up to four free test kits from the DOH website, which will be shipped within seven to 12 days.
For more information about, or to order free test kits, visit www.doh.sd.gov/COVID/Testing/default.aspx.
To schedule a free PCR drive through test, call the Monument Health Nurse Triage line at (605) 755-1350.
