What’s in a name?

BELLE FOURCHE — Many of us have things about ourselves that we’d like to change, whether it’s our outward appearance, or something that we struggle with internally. But one man from Belle Fourche is making a relatively simple, yet infinitely empowering change: Robert Joseph Nickels is changing his name to Drag Nutts Nickels.
First name, “Drag,” middle name, “Nutts,” last name, “Nickels.”
“I decided to keep the last name, of course, for the family and everything,” he said.
No, Nickels didn’t lose a bet, nor is he looking to make some grand social gesture; as it turns out, the name Drag Nutts wasn’t even completely of his choosing.
“21 years ago, when Xbox — the gaming console — came out, they needed you to set up with a gamer tag, or username. I had tried ‘Robert1982’ because that’s the year I was born, and they said, ‘well that name’s already been taken,’ and then had a list of randomly generated names, and on the top of that list was, ‘DragNutts,’” Nickels said.
Although not a professional gamer, Nickels said that over the years, he’s developed his hobby into something of an online presence.
“I do steaming, and I have merchandise and there’s a logo,” he said. “It’s my brand, if you will, and I figured it just fit the pages a little more.”
Nickels said he associates the name with the unique and diverse personalities that comprise the gaming community.
“Basically … we’re all just kind of a bunch of mixed nuts,” he said.
Nickels has the support of his family and friends, although he said his mother wasn’t without concern.
“It was definitely a conversation, but it was a good one non the less,” he said with a laugh. “My mom was like, ‘so what do you want me to call you, then?’ And I was like, ‘whatever you want.’”
The process for changing one’s name is a fairly simple one. Essentially, the person wanting the name change has to petition the county court for a public hearing where they will request their name be legally changed by a judge.
“There’s a little bit of extensive family history involved, but other than that; a few forms, go down to the court house, present them your forms and they do a notarized case file, and that’s when you take that and go down to the paper,” Nickels said.
South Dakota Codified Law 21-37-4 requires that notice of the public court hearing be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in the legal newspaper of the county in which the petitioner resides. In this case, the legal newspaper in Butte County is the Black Hills Pioneer. This not only informs the public of the person’s name change, it provides time for any objections to be assembled.
Nickels said he thinks the law is a good one, allowing people the freedom to make the choice for themselves, while also providing accountability for that choice.
“If people were trying to do it for unlawful reasons, it would give enough time for (the court) to investigate whether or not they are who they are, or if they’re trying to run from the cops, or what have you,” he said.
Although he’s not doing it to advocate for any particular cause, Nickels said being able to choose your own name is a basic but important right, and he’s grateful if his story can bring some attention to that ability.
“One thing, I guess, we’re not really in control of when we’re born, is our name,” he said. “All my friends and everybody who knows me calls me, ‘Nutts,’ or, ‘DragNutts,’ or, ‘Drag,’ so I figured I’d just kind of flex my right.”
Within hours of first publishing the name change announcement in the Black Hills Pioneer on Jan. 10, the staff received numerous inquiries about the legal notice from people throughout the communities we serve.
“Kind of people just asking if it was serious,” said Kelly Langer, legal coordinator for the Pioneer. “It makes me happy, because I know they’re reading the public notices. I like that there’s attention drawn to them; to know that people are paying attention.”
Being able to choose how you want to be identified has become an increasingly important factor in the lives of many people. Nickels said that’s something everyone should be able to have a say in, no matter who they are or what their reasoning may be.
“If you choose to identify as somebody else, you know, in this day and age, it’s a huge thing anymore to be able to identify with who you are, so I think it’s great. And I think anybody who’s willing to take the few extra steps to go do it — I say, ‘do it. Do it up,’” he said. “Whatever you want to be referred to as, I believe that’s your right.”
Nickels’ public hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., Feb. 22, at the Butte County Court House, located at 839 5th Ave #5 in Belle Fourche.
For more information about the name change process, visit www.ujslawhelp.sd.gov/onlineforms.aspx.
