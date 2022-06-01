What is Amendment C?

In the June 7 primary election, South Dakotans will vote on whether Amendment C should be enacted. The Black Hills Pioneer has published the exact language of Amendment C along with the Attorney General’s explanation as it will appear on the ballot, as well as interviews discussing the pros and cons of Amendment C. Regardless of Party affiliation, all South Dakota voters can vote on the measure on June 7.
Actual text of Amendment C
“§ 16. Initiated constitutional amendments or measures--Taxes or fees--Certain funding obligations--Vote required.
Any initiated constitutional amendment, initiated measure, constitutional amendment proposed and submitted to the people by the Legislature, or measure referred to the people by the Legislature that imposes or increases taxes or fees, and any initiated constitutional amendment, initiated measure, constitutional amendment proposed and submitted to the people by the Legislature, or measure referred to the people by the Legislature that obligates the state to appropriate funds of ten million dollars or more in any of the first five fiscal years after enactment, to be annually adjusted for inflation as determined by the Legislature, shall become part of the Constitution or statute only if approved by three-fifths of the votes cast thereon.”
Attorney General’s explanation, which will appear on the ballot
“Currently the constitution requires that any new tax or tax increase must be approved either by voters or by two-thirds of the members of each legislative branch. To be approved by voters, such a measure must obtain a majority of the votes cast. This constitutional amendment requires that any initiated measure, proposed constitutional amendment, or referred measure imposing or increasing taxes must obtain three-fifths of the votes cast to be approved.
This constitutional amendment also adds the requirement that any initiated measure, proposed constitutional amendment, or referred measure obligating the state to appropriate $10 million or more in any the first five fiscal years must obtain three-fifths of the votes cast to be approved.
This constitutional amendment additionally requires any initiated measure, proposed constitutional amendment, or referred measure which imposes or increases fees to obtain three-fifths of the votes cast to be approved.”
The pros of Amendment C
SPEARFISH — As the writer and lead sponsor of Amendment C, Rep. Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids, said the measure better protects the fiscal conservative ideals of South Dakotans.
“What can we do to provide more protection to the taxpayers while at the same time making sure that South Dakota stays a model of fiscal responsibility,” Hansen said referring to his mindset while drafting the measure.
During his time in the state legislature, Hansen said he noticed “vulnerability” in the ballot system, with the simple majority needed.
“You can basically cause a new income tax, you can raise the sales tax, (and) you can raise property taxes with just a simple majority of the people who happen to show up to the polls that day,” he said. “Amendment C, if we passed it, would raise that threshold up to 60% for ballot measures that are going to raise your taxes or create new, big government spending programs. It doesn’t prevent those from going into effect, you can still have those things with broader consensus, but what it does do is it sort of puts the taxpayers in a little bit more control.”
Currently, there are two ways to pass a measure, which would increase taxes in the state of South Dakota. First, in the legislature, a measure can be proposed, but would require a two-thirds vote, or a 67% super majority from both the House and Senate in order to pass.
“And that’s been a really strong taxpayer protection in our state. It’s deterred a lot of tax increases and growth in government,” Hansen said.
Second, anyone from the general public can get a measure placed on the ballot by collecting enough signatures. Once there, it only requires a simple majority, or 50% plus one vote of the general public to pass.
Proponents of Amendment C say that opens the door too wide for groups looking to add programs in South Dakota that would cost money to run.
“Ballot measures and constitutional amendments should be naturally pushed by the public. These are for the public to be able to get an idea out there or refer a law they don’t like, but it’s meant to express the intent of the electorate,” said Dan Lederman, R- Dakota Dunes, and chair of the South Dakota Republican Party, during a press call with Sen. Jim Stalzer, R- Sioux Falls, both of whom support of Amendment C. “When you have a system that makes it too easy to get things on the ballot, that draws people from outside the state that want to come in and push their agenda in South Dakota.”
Stalzer pointed to the state’s recent marijuana bills as examples of the kind of special interest legislation Amendment C is meant to target.
“The out of state groups from Massachusetts and D.C. spent almost $900,000 just paying people to get signatures on the ballot and they spent $2.4 million advertising it once it was on the ballot for the election,” he said. “If you look at how much of that money out of that $2.4 million came from South Dakota, it’s pretty insignificant. We’ve had that issue, we’ve had things like an ethics commission’s that were done with out of state money. IM 26, (the initiated measure allowing medical marijuana in the state) that money almost exclusively came from Massachusetts.”
Stalzer said the Retailers Association, based out of Pierre; The Family Heritage Alliance, based out of Rapid City; The Farm Bureau, in Washington D.C.; Opportunity Solutions Project, based out of Florida; and Americans for Prosperity, headquartered in Virginia all support Amendment C.
It should be noted that Americans for Prosperity is listed as having provided the highest financial backing to the committee, which drafted Amendment C, of $836,488 in, in-kind contributions.
“If the Republican Party could get some outside help to kill tax increases or new government programs, I think we’d probably welcome that,” Lederman said.
“We still believe in majority rule, but we also believe in protections for the minority,” Hansen added. “It’s about the people saying, ‘for certain measures, we think its appropriate, before we’re gonna be taking money out of each others pockets for whatever measure, we just want to make sure there’s broader consensus for that.’ And that’s really what it comes down to.”
Hansen said the amendment wasn’t designed to address any specific problem within the state legislative process, or to give either party a particular leg up, but to place precautionary hurdles in the way of future legislation.
“It’s not a reactionary thing, it’s more of a proactive approach to give taxpayers a little more protection into the future,” he said. “Certainly the South Dakota Republican Party, they’ve come out and supported Amendment C, but they weren’t at all involved in any of the drafting or anything like that.”
Some critics of the measure have pointed to the issue appearing on the June primary election, which historically shows lower voter turn out, as a means to sneak Amendment C onto the law books before a Medicaid expansion vote in November.
“At the time we didn’t know exactly what was going to be on the (November) ballot, what we did know was that it was important to get this (Amendment C) moved forward as fast as possible if we were going to protect the citizens of South Dakota and let them have a bigger voice in how they’re taxed and how they’re money is spent,” said Stalzer
“Even on the June ballot, I think it’s an important point to make that anybody can show up to vote on this measure. Everybody will have it on their ballot, so I would encourage anybody in has an interest in the measure to come out and vote,” Hansen reminded.
The cons of Amendment C
As the president and chief lobbyist for the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce, David Owen represents one of the top tiers of agencies that are opposed to Amendment C.
“I can tell you, the official state Chamber position is, the legislature did a huge disservice to the democratic process – intentionally picking a low turnout, predominantly republican election to put this question before the voters (on the primary ballot).”
Owen described the “disservice” committed by the legislature by suspending it’s own rules for proposing constitutional amendments in order to get Amendment C on the June primary rather than the general election.
“In the 2021 session, the legislative rules said that when the legislature puts something on the ballot, it’s on the general election,” Owen explained. “House Joint Resolution 5003, (Amendment C) in its original draft, said ‘June election,’ and the sponsor, John Hansen, R- Dell Rapids, in the House, changed it to ‘General election.’ So it was ‘General election ‘ for the House hearing, the House floor vote, and the Senate hearing.”
When it came time for the Senate to vote on Amendment C, Owen said Senate president Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck, R- Watertown called for a suspension of the rule, allowing the measure to appear on the June primary rather than the November General election. That request was passed by a two/thirds vote in the Senate.
“So he suspended the rules to put in back on June, which, that move never had a hearing; the House concurred – boom,” he said.
Aside from the timing of the measure, Owen said the content of Amendment C is unnecessary at best, and transparently aimed at political agendas at worst.
“Republicans are notoriously ‘tax-crabby’ and a predominantly Republican legislature put this on the ballot, I’m not sure it got a single democrat vote in either chamber,” he said. “And again, in a stereotypical way, Democrats find value in government programs, Republicans find them – they’re allergic to them. So it just kind of fits those traditional roles.”
While its supporters are billing Amendment C as the “taxpayer protection amendment,” detractors say the unintended consequences from the measure, if passed, could have wider-spread effects on South Dakota voters in general.
“There’s been attempts to try to make initiatives harder; there’s people that just don’t trust and like that process,” Owen said.
If Amendment C makes it harder for lobbyists to convince South Dakotans to pass a tax increase by requiring a 60% super majority, then so too wouldn’t it make things easier for them to kill a proposed tax increase, by only requiring them to get a 40.01% minority to vote it down?
“Out-of-state money from tobacco killed a proposed increase in cigarette tax that was going to fund colleges,” Owen said. “When it comes to out of state money: If the out of state money is opposing what I want, it is evil and it should be refused, not allowed. However, if the out of state money is for something I want, it’s a Constitutional right.”
Owen was speaking facetiously on how lawmakers look at funding support for South Dakota legislation.
Owen also invoked the state’s recent marijuana legislation as a sticking point regarding Amendment C. In November 2021, the state Supreme Court ruled that Amendment A, the constitutional amendment that would have legalized recreational marijuana use, violated the state’s “single issue act.” Owen, as well as former state legislator Jim Holbeck are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office alleging that Amendment C violates the same constitutional law.
“Taxation is in one article of the constitution, clearly separated from appropriations, which is in a completely separate part of the constitution,” Owen said. “I will have a quizzical look on my face for the rest of my life if they manage to say, (Amendment) A was unconstitutional, and (Amendment) C somehow is one subject.”
To Owen’s eye, Amendment C is a blatant contradiction to the precedent recently set by the state’s highest court, and if nothing else, requires that those terms be called out for future lawmakers to study.
“We’re saying, if marijuana wasn’t a single subject, this crap isn’t,” Owen said. “So regardless of the outcome, I’m proud to be part of this lawsuit because I think it’s necessary for the courts to keep specifying and articulating what the hell that means, so that future people that are interested in initiative and the legislature putting ballot measures on, know how to write them.”
In a series of technicalities, the lawsuit filed against Amendment C, which was delivered via certified mail to the secretary of state’s office, was not acknowledged by the Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s office, who’s charge it is to act as the defending attorney for all state agencies. Instead the Attorney General required that the papers be served in person, which a circuit court judge ruled was not technically against state statute. Owen said the paperwork has since been served to Secretary of State Steve Barnett in person, as required by the Attorney General’s office, but doubts anything would be legally resolved before the primary vote, or even the General election in November.
“Just like they did in Amendment A, the Supreme Court will make some kind of ruling and we’ll decide all the issues retrospectively,” he said.
The South Dakota Chamber of Commerce recently joined a list of groups urging South Dakotans to vote ‘No’ on Amendment C. That list also includes Avera Health, and Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, based out of Sioux Falls; the League of Women Voters, the Fairness Project, and the National Education Association, all based out of Washington D.C.; Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, from Rye Brook, NY; Monument Health, based out of Rapid City; Sanford Health, headquartered in Sioux Falls; South Dakota Education Association, Pierre; South Dakota Farmers Union, Huron; South Dakota Municipal League, Fort Pierre; South Dakota Nursing Association, Pierre; and South Dakota State Medical Association, in Sioux Falls.
The National Education Association is listed as the opposition’s highest donor with $455,960 in cash contributions.
