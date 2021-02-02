What is a Convention of States?

SPEARFISH — Article V of the U.S. Constitution is one sentence containing 143 words, which may be the most important passage contained within the founding document of our democracy in terms of the power “We the People” have in this country.
It outlines how amendments may be added to the Constitution; it states, “The Congress, whenever two thirds of both Houses shall deem it necessary, shall propose Amendments to this Constitution, or, on the Application of the Legislatures of two thirds of the several states, shall call a Convention for proposing Amendments…”
Simply put, people have the right to tell the federal government how they want it to operate.
“The Convention of Sates is not a Democrat or Republican issue. It’s everybody’s issue,” said Gary Larson, a local associate with the Convention of States initiative in South Dakota, during a town hall meeting held Saturday at the High Plains Western Heritage Center.
Larson introduced Harvey Fitzgerald, district captain for the Convention of States, who presented an overview of Article V and the rights laid out by the Constitution to be amended by the citizenry.
“We lend power to the government,” he said. “We say, ‘here you are, we’re going to give you boundaries, we’re going to call it our Constitution, here’s what you can and can’t do.’ … From time to time, what we have to do is be able to recalculate those boundaries.”
The process starts by citizens identifying specific articles they’d like to see established as a Constitutional amendment and petitioning their state legislators to adopt a resolution to form a convention. Once those articles are established, 34 states have to agree to and adopt the exact same resolution to join the convention. Once a Convention of States is established, a delegation is formed by members from each state to determine the exact wording of the propose amendment. That amendment would then need to be ratified by 38 states to become a new amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Since the inception of our Constitution, approximately 400 Conventions of States have been proposed, but none have succeeded in enacting a new Constitutional Amendment.
The current Convention of States discussed in Pierre would address term limits on federal officials, impose fiscal restraints, and limit federal government overreach. So far 15 states have adopted the resolution.
House Joint Resolution 5001 would have South Dakota join the Convention of States.
“We are informed citizens, we understand the three pillars … we want to be the 16th state to support this so that we can send delegates there to be able to get this done,” Fitzgerald said.
Arguments and testimonies both for and against joining the Convention of States were heard during a House State Affairs Committee meeting in Pierre Monday. Initially a vote to adopt the resolution failed, but the final decision was to defer to the 41st legislative day, essentially killing the measure for this legislative session.
“We were given this tool, we haven’t had to (use) it because we’ve been so successful,” Fitzgerald said. “This is our voice, folks. … This is the way we drain the swamp.”
For more information about the Convention of States, visit www.conventionofstates.com, or email Fitzgerald at Harvey.Fitzgerald@cosaction.com.
