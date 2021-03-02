BELLE FOURCHE –– The Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual awards banquet Saturday to honor its members and their service for 2020.
Following the dinner, catered by the Branding Iron, Nick Loper, the department’s president, announced the individual and business recipients of the Friend of the Fire Department awards.
Andy Demos, with Plains Towing and Recovery, accepted the individual Friend of the Fire Department award.
“This year we had Rescue 9 break and they were nice enough to tow it to Spearfish for us to get it worked on,” Loper said.
The business Friend of the Fire Department award went to Fire and Iron Motorcycle Club. Loper said the group purchased a couple of sets of bunker gear and held raffle fundraisers to benefit the volunteer department.
Loper next presented his annual report for 2020. He said that the department currently has 24 members, two assistant chiefs – James Moross and Andy Anderson, and Chief Aaron Thramer.
Although COVID-19 prevented some fire training opportunities, Loper said the department was able to hold numerous in-house training sessions.
He thanked the community for its support over the years.
“If it wasn’t for the community, we wouldn’t have the department that we have,” Loper said.
Next, Thramer gave the annual chief’s report. He said the department responded to approximately 140 calls in 2020, 118 of which were fire related, with 22 related to accidents, searches, etc.
Thramer reflected on his year serving as the department’s chief, saying he never imagined he’d be serving in the position.
“It’s a huge honor for me to do this,” he said. “The thing is it takes all types of people to do this job. It’s the diversity in our industry that brings the unity in our industry.”
Thramer announced that Company 2 won the award for Company of the Year for 2020.
“We base the decision on many different aspects; some of those being the overall unity of the truck company, they’re involvement both on and off scene … and the perseverance to push through to get the job done,” he said, adding that while all of the department’s truck companies are integral to the function it provides to the community, Company 2 stood out.
Company 2 is comprised of Capt. Jerod Lutter, Lt. Ted Jeitz, Nicki Stearns, Colten Hines, Dustin Anderson, Matt Ogaard, and cadet Lane Longbrake.
Zane Adolph, of Company 3, was honored with the Rookie of the Year award.
“(Adolph) is one of those that come along and makes doing things look effortless, puts the time in without even thinking about what he’s missing outside of the building, puts in a lot of volunteer hours without even being asked, takes the initiative … gets a lot of things done,” Thramer said.
Lutter was named the Firefighter of the Year
“For the past couple of years, (Lutter) has stepped up a lot,” Thramer said, adding that Lutter has put in countless hours compiling essential information and training to pass on to the rest of the department. “… helping to do what is absolutely needed before it’s needed.”
After the presentation of the 2020 awards, Thramer left the group with a quote from Muhammad Ali that embodies what he and his fellow firefighters strive to do on a daily basis, “Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth.”
