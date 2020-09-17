What a pickle!

SPEARFISH — City officials officially dedicated the brand new pickle ball courts Wednesday.
“We need these courts today, now, more than ever,” said Spearfish City Administrator Mike Harmon during the ceremony. “People need a healthy outlet, a healthy way to relieve stress, a way to escape COVID, and come out here and have a safe place to recreate and enjoy their time and just get away from what is the stresses that we’re all experiencing everyday.”
The courts represent more than two years of work spear-headed by the Spearfish Pickle Ball Club, to get a complex built, which would allow the club to host tournaments and attract newcomers to the sport.
“I came out Sunday over Labor Day, there were over 10 school-age kids playing with their parents and their grandparents, and I think it just goes to show what a multi-generational sport pickle ball is,” said Justin Griffith, president of the club.
Spearfish Parks and Rec Director Tyler Ehnes thanked all the different entities that came together to make the courts a success, including the Pickle Ball Club members who helped with funding, city officials who worked to complete the project, and the construction and design companies that completed the project, including Interstate Engineering, who designed the courts.
“They did the design pro bono. Not a cent was charged to us, or the association,” Ehnes said.
“This is truly a gem that will benefit not only the residents of our community, but the visitors who come and enjoy our campground and all the other things we have to offer here in Spearfish,” Harmon added.
