Wharf bond requirement increased by 40%

LEAD — Based on an audit conducted at the Coeur Wharf Mine, Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Board of Minerals and Environment mandated an increase of both Wharf’s reclamation bond and post-closure bond by a combined $31 million to $95 million.
“Earlier this year, we completed a comprehensive review and update of Wharf Resources reclamation surety and post-closure financial assurance, mainly to take a closer look at the water treatment costs. Wharf did some changes to their water treatment process, and we wanted to get that reflected in the bond,” said Eric Holm, natural resources project engineer for the DENR Minerals and Mining Program. “After we did our comprehensive review, we came up with an updated surety of $56,393,500. That is based on about 948 acres of disturbance at the mine.”
The reclamation surety is currently $37.4 million and board voted to increase the surety by $19.3 million to an updated surety amount of $56.7 million.
Reasons cited for the reclamation surety increase include: inflation, increased equipment, labor, water treatment, seeding, and road maintenance costs; new facilities, including the Flossie Pit, Flossie, and Ruby waste rock dumps; and new costs, such as pipeline removal, increased support staff, and sales tax; and an associated increase in indirect costs.
Included in the $56.7 reclamation surety financial analysis were: earthwork and revegetation in the amount of $42.9 million; $10.5 million in water treatment costs; $1.5 million in monitoring and analysis costs; and $124,000 in miscellaneous costs.
The post-closure financial assurance is currently $26.8 million and board moved to increase the amount by $11.6 million to an updated surety amount of $38.4 million.
Wharf will submit an updated post-closure plan at mine closure and the board previously approved a 50-year post-closure period.
Reasons cited by DENR officials for the recommended increase include: inflation, increased labor, water treatment, water sampling and analysis, monitoring well plugging costs, and year 50 site closure costs; new costs, such as pipeline removal, increased support staff, and sales tax; and an associated increase in indirect costs.
Coeur Wharf officials submitted a letter to the state dated Aug. 6, asking for an extension on securing the bonds.
“The combined reclamation and post‐closure bond amount is projected to increase by approximately 52% from the present $64.2 million to $95.1 million, of which indirect cost multipliers represent over 40% of the total amount,” said Coeur Wharf Vice President of Environment, Health and Safety Jay Gear.
Coeur Mining, Inc., Wharf Mine’s parent company, has initiated the process of arranging for the increased bond coverage from multiple surety providers, and has also retained Marsh JLT to oversee surety market bonding efforts.
“That being said, COVID‐19 has created market uncertainty and macro‐economic pressures that have affected surety bonding appetite and capacity offerings across all industries, which transcends even broader natural resource extraction obligations,” Gear said. “There have been significant delays in surety bonding underwriter response times; requirements for a more stringent process of reviewing all of their bonded
client balance sheets before consideration of additional capacity.”
As a result Coeur Mining requested the board to extend the period for acquiring Wharf’s increased bond amount until the Dec. 17 scheduled Board of Minerals and Environment meeting.
“Wharf’s current $64.2 million reclamation and post closure
bonds would remain fully in place during this time, as well as the additional current cyanide bond of $710,000,” Gear said.
The state agreed to delay the new bonding amount to the requested deadline.
The posting of accurately estimated bond amount requirements on the part of Coeur are important in the state permitting process, as the Brohm Mining bankruptcy 21 years ago left federal and state agencies financially responsible to clean up the Gilt Edge Mine, also near Lead, where more than $100 million has been spent on a cleanup that is still ongoing and incurring costs.
In 2019, production figures provided in June to the Lawrence County Commission at the Wharf Mine’s annual CUP reviews indicate that 4,613,360 tons of ore was mined; 8,461,270 tons of waste, or barren rock, was mined; 1,091,615 tons of re-handle; 84,172 ounces of gold was produced; and 63,483 ounces of silver was produced.
