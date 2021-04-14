Weyrich earns Whitewood council seat

WHITEWOOD — Mike Weyrich is the newest Whitewood City Council member.
Weyrich defeated incumbent Brenda Werlinger 35-18 in Tuesday’s election for the Ward 3 city council seat. This term is for three years.
City Finance Officer Cory Heckenlaible said 18% of Ward 3’s 178 registered voters went to the polls.
“It’s good to be back in there making some decisions for the betterment of Whitewood,” Weyrich said.
Weyrich had previously served on the Whitewood council for roughly six years and spent two terms as mayor before being deployed to Afghanistan. That occurred from the mid-1990s before 2010.
“Just to keep going forward with the plan that the city has,” Weyrich said when asked about his future goals. That includes infrastructure with streets, water and sewer.
Werlinger had sat on the council since 2014. She said the outcome was disappointing but added Weyrich will do well, as he is familiar with the council.
“We had a good group of people on the council,” Werlinger said. “We all had our own opinions of things, but we made the right decisions on things that we voted for, I believe.”
Werlinger said another council run is possible if the right opportunity presents itself. Future plans include working, and attending the occasional council meeting.
Weyrich is one of three who will be sworn in at Whitewood’s May 3 city council meeting. Bruce White (Ward 1) and Roxie Cooper (Ward 2) ran unopposed and, therefore, retained their council seats.
