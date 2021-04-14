Wetz retains Newell mayor seat

NEWELL — Incumbent Ken Wetz won the mayoral election, 77-40 over challenger Clint Humble on Tuesday in Newell. Voter turnout was above average with a city-only election using seeing around 80 voters, but under the Presidential election that drew around 170 voters.
Ken Wetz talked about work that will continue and plans for the future.
“One of the big problems we have is that we don’t have many available building lots in town. We did have some older dilapidated structures and some have been removed, so we have some bare lots now available for living structures,” said Wetz.
Another project that Wetz will be dealing with is working to make sidewalks accessible and in compliance with the ADA laws. The city has done an engineering study to access the problem and the solutions to bring them into compliance and that will start next month.
Some of the cities infrastructure (sewer, water and streets) is aging and needs to be addressed.
“We have some water mains that need to be replaced and some sewer lines in the core part of town, and that will be a priority, along with addressing the streets,” said Wetz.
